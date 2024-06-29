Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

UNESCO announced the discovery of 5 explosive devices hidden by the terrorist organization ISIS 7 years ago inside the wall of the Al-Nuri Mosque, an icon of Iraqi heritage that is currently being restored in the city of Mosul.

The United Nations agency said that they were “huge explosive devices that were designed to completely bring down the mosque.”

But she explained that “the situation is completely under control, and there is no danger to the surrounding residents, and the explosive devices are scheduled to be dismantled in the coming days.”

The mosque and its leaning minaret were destroyed in June 2017 during the battles between Iraqi forces and the terrorist organization, due to explosives placed inside the mosque by ISIS.

UNESCO said, “Five unexploded devices were discovered on Tuesday inside the southern wall of the prayer hall, each containing explosives weighing 1.5 kilograms.”

She confirmed that “one of them has been defused, but the other four are linked to each other and have not yet been defused.”

The spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji, said, “Workers maintaining the Al-Nuri Mosque found a group of explosive devices left behind by ISIS inside the mosque.”

He pointed out that “the mine clearance experts in Nineveh province sought the help of the Ministry of Defense, due to its complex manufacturing.”