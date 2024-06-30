It appears like everywhere you go in the modern world, someone is saying that the mystical remedy for their plaguing ailment is nothing more than water. As one of the key building parts of life, we all recognize some of the power that water possesses, but we frequently fail to use it to its full potential.

In such a hectic and stressful world, we must remember to stay hydrated. Test out some of these fantastic water-tracking applications for your iPhone to help you embark on a new personal health adventure.

1. Apple Health

Many customers are unaware of the extensive range of services accessible through the Apple Health app. This application is excellent not only for daily step counting and medical identification but it can also be used as a simple water tracker.

The water monitoring choices can be found under the Nutrition tab in the Health Categories. Although the app does not allow you to set up auto-reminders to direct you to the nearest hydration station, it does allow you to manually enter water data. This data is then combined with the rest of your Apple Health profile.

2. My Water & Drink Reminder

My Water Balance is a fantastic choice because it not only tracks your water intake but also your entire daily beverage intake.

This means you can track all beverage intakes, not just water. The app estimates your daily consumption of water and then recalculates it as you manually enter your drinking patterns throughout the day.

Alcohol can dehydrate you, increasing your daily water requirements.

3. Waterlogged — Drink More Water

Waterlogged is an app that emphasizes the power and benefits of staying hydrated throughout the day. This app uses tailored reminders to know just when you need a hydration boost, whether it’s before or after your next scheduled glass!

The app also has an input option that accepts various-sized water containers, such as a 500ml bottle or an 8oz glass. You may then effortlessly add and remove these items from your daily hydration list.

The app is also fully connected with MyFitnessPal, Apple Health, and Fitbit, allowing you to manage your fitness goals in one place.

4. Aloe Bud

Aloe Bud’s gorgeous design makes tracking your daily water intake a pleasant and whimsical experience. The app serves as both a personal diary for your wellness actions like drinking, breathing, and renewing yourself, as well as a reminder system to keep you motivated.

The app’s 8-bit graphics evoke memories of some of our favourite childhood games. It’s also a calming design, which is a good way to begin a relaxed and caring attitude to any new practice, particularly one including hydration.

Aloe Bud tells you to care for yourself with the same regard that you would for others.

5. Plant Nanny

Sometimes a monotonous water log with a simple “Congratulations!” at the end of each good day is insufficient to help us stick to a new routine.

For those of us who require extra motivation to stay hydrated, Plant Nanny serves as a motivational watering game. Every day, you must record your daily water intake in the app. The more water you consume, the faster your plants will mature and level up.

When you neglect to drink, your plants become thirsty, and the app will remind you to water both yourself and your plants to keep them healthy!

The variety of plant creatures is adorable, and you’ll quickly find yourself having to calm down before reaching for another cup of water. Remember not to over-water!