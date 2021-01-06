Sometimes the managers spend millions and after a few months ask themselves, “What is it all for?” And sometimes the players hit immediately and everyone slaps the scouts and the manager on the back and praises them profusely. This list only contains grenades that did not need any time to get used to, but started immediately like the fire brigade.
Since there are many players in this category, only players outside the German national borders are listed in this episode. The same text follows again in a separate list for the Bundesliga.
Suarez is without a doubt one of the top five strikers of the past decade. He’s not an Italian, a Spaniard or an Argentine – no, Suarez is from Uruguay and came to the Netherlands from his home country at the age of 19. After his engagement in Groningen he went to Ajax and then in January 2011 to the Premier League for Liverpool FC.
There he was immediately a regular player and quickly made Fernando Torres forget. He prevailed without any problems against Andy Carroll, who was also newly brought in, who was 16 million euros more expensive than Suarez. The center-forward made 69 Premier League goals in 110 appearances for the Reds before moving to Barcelona in 2014. There he won the Champions League in the first year.
“Almost € 85 million for a 27-year-old Southampton central defender who isn’t even a regular on the national team?” Yes, the lack of understanding of the Liverpool fans was understandable at the time. But it stopped with immediate effect.
Van Dijk is now one of the best defenders of the millennium and is without a doubt the best defender of the past two to three years. Still, it wasn’t enough for an international final with his country. That will change in June 2021.
And once again Liverpool FC has a hand in this list. This time not as a buyer, but as a seller. The Brazilian Philippe Coutinho flushed 145 million euros into Liverpool’s cash register. For the Catalans, the ten fired straight from the barrel and made seven goals, as well as another six assists in his first second half for FC Barcelona.
Nevertheless, he was not entirely happy in Spain. In 2019 he was loaned to FC Bayern, with the Munich team he won the Champions League – this has so far been denied to him with the Catalans. In 2019 he was in the semi-finals, but still flew after a 3-0 first leg win against the eventual champion – right, against Liverpool.
Rarely has a player who played at world-class level for so long won as few titles as Aubameyang. But it was certainly not up to him! The 31-year-old was only allowed to celebrate three cup wins in Germany, France and England. In the winter of 2018, the African was drawn out of the pot and into the metropolis of London. A rather sad arrangement, so far the center forward was not even allowed to play for the Gunners in the Champions League.
His debut was terrific, however. He scored ten goals in his first 13 missions. A year later he was in the Europa League final, but lost it significantly against Chelsea. In 2019 he was the top scorer in the Premier League together with Salah and Mane.
Today that sum sounds like peanuts, but then Robbie Fowler was one of the most expensive winter transfers ever. After a legendary stint on Anfield Road, Fowler traveled on to Leeds. One of the top clubs in England at the time. He was a big hit and finished sixth at his new employer. In 2005 he moved to Manchester City for almost ten million euros.
Admittedly, the Premier League and especially Liverpool FC are very often represented in this selection. However, often only the Premier League has been able to take an enormous amount of money into hand in winter – most other countries limited themselves mainly to expensive summer transfers.
