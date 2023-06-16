Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Holidays in Italy: 5 insider tips for holidaymakers on Lake Garda. (Archive image) © Giorgio Fochesato/IMAGO/Archive image

Off on vacation – but in peace. Where there are still cozy little places on the popular Lake Garda. The five insider tips for your trip to Italy.

Munich – One of the most popular travel destinations for Germans is quite clear: Bella Italia. And not without reason. With its scenic variety from the Alps to the Mediterranean coast of the boot-shaped headland, Italy offers pure variety and is therefore worth more than just a holiday. But what is popular is also quickly overcrowded. One region of Italy that attracts a particularly large number of travelers is Lake Garda – or Lago di Garda as it is known in Italian.

With a proud length of 52 kilometers, Lake Garda is the largest lake in Italy, despite the drought that it is increasingly struggling with. The mild climate and the Mediterranean vegetation against the backdrop of the mountains offer an impressive sight that Goethe did not want to miss on his trip to Italy. The picturesque villages between olive groves give the Italian flair the final idyllic touch.

Holidays on Lake Garda: Here you will find peace and Italy’s dolce vita

But where else can you find the idyllic corners of Lago di Garda when it is so popular with tourists in Italy? Below we present some insider tips for a holiday on Lake Garda. The tips are suitable for excursions from Lake Garda, or can even be a real alternative for your stay in Italy.

Italy tips for Lake Garda: Tignale – absolute peace and lots of fresh air

The climatic health resort of Tignale is located on a high plateau that towers over Lake Garda on the western shore – a union of a total of six villages that are scattered across the plateau. Anyone who climbs the small pilgrimage path to the pilgrimage church of Madonna di Monte Castello deserves an incomparable view over the lake. But also many accommodations in Tignale offer a wonderful view of Lake Garda and Monte Baldo, which lies on the opposite bank.

Insider tip on Lake Garda: The climatic health resort of Tignale with the nearby pilgrimage church of Madonna di Monte Castello. (Archive image) © Ben185/Imago/Panthermedia/Archive image

Lake Garda insider tips: Enjoy Italy’s originality in Brenzone sul Garda

Those who choose the opposite bank might like the municipality of Brenzone sul Garda. It consists of 16 small villages scattered at the foot of Mount Baldos. The narrow, sometimes steep streets with historic houses in olive groves have preserved the originality of the place. The villages by the water are known for their fish specialties such as Lake Garda eel or sardines.

5 insider tips for holidaymakers on Lake Garda: Castelleto di Brenzone. (Archive image) © K. Kreder/IMAGO/imageBROKER/Archive image

Higher up, the other villages of Brenzone are surrounded by unspoilt nature and offer a magnificent view over Lake Garda. However, the uphill paths are extremely steep and narrow, which makes them only recommended for experienced hikers. The villages in the community are therefore also suitable as a starting point for excursions to Monte Baldo, which makes them very popular with hikers, bikers and nature lovers. Drives just above Brenzone according to the tourist information site Lake Garda.com but also the Prada-Costabella cable car, which will only reopen in 2022.

Holiday tip: An alternative to Lake Garda – the lakes of the Valle dei Laghi

A real alternative for a holiday in Italy on Lake Garda is the “Valle dei Laghi”, the “valley full of lakes”. The subalpine lake district, which spreads out about an hour north of Lake Garda in Trentino, offers visitors a choice of several bathing lakes. The quaint villages between the seven lakes are excellent destinations for hikes or bike rides – the tourism side Gardatrentino.it advertises with its well-developed cycle paths in the region.

Insider tip Lake Garda: Lake Toblino in the “Valle dei Laghi”, the “valley full of lakes”. (Archive image) © M. Gann/IMAGO/blickwinkel/McPHOTO/Archive image

The most famous lakes of the Valle dei Laghi are, coming from the north, Lake Terlago, Lake Lamar, Lake Cavedine and Lake Toblino. The region is also known for its Vino Santo, the “holy wine”. The golden-yellow sweet wine owes its name to the way it is made, because the wine’s grapes are pressed in the week before Easter, Holy Week.

Lake Tenno – Brilliant green water and medieval villages

Also north of Lake Garda in Trentino, at an altitude of 570 meters, is an almost circular mountain lake in the middle of a dense coniferous forest. Lake Tenno – the Lago di Tenno – is almost a dwarf compared to Lake Garda. It can be circumnavigated on foot in about an hour. Its particularly clean water shimmers from emerald green to turquoise and invites you to swim and linger.

5 insider tips for holidaymakers on Lake Garda: A little to the north is the mountain lake Lago di Tenno, which shimmers in blue-green. (Archive image) © Werner Thoma/IMAGO/imageBROKER/Archive image

The nearby village of Canale di Tenno has retained its medieval originality to this day and is considered one of the most beautiful villages in Trentino. Several artists have settled here. In summer, exhibitions are held regularly in the artists’ house “casa degli artisti”. In August, a very nice medieval summer festival is celebrated every year.

Insider tips on Lake Garda: Navene – The quiet little town in the north-east

If you like it quiet, you might like a visit to the district of Navene, which belongs to the more well-known Malcesine. Located on the eastern shore of Lake Garda, it belongs to the Italian region of Veneto. Navene has a small beach of white pebbles, as well as several small bathing areas and a bathing raft. The place is also popular for windsurfing. Several companies offer equipment and expertise on site. In the immediate vicinity there are bars, restaurants and several parking lots. These are easy to reach on foot or by bike via the Uferweg.

Insider tips on Lake Garda: Pebble beach in the idyllic town of Navene, which belongs to Malcesine. (Archive image) © MarcoSimonini/IMAGO/UIG/Archive image

In Malcesine itself there is a pretty little harbor and the medieval castle Castello Scaligero, both of which Goethe mentions in his travelogue through Italy. The higher you go up the slope, the more beautiful the view over Lake Garda becomes. If you can’t get enough of it, you can hike to the mountain saddle. The mountain pass that leads to the neighboring “Trentino”, i.e. the province of Trento, is over 1400 meters above sea level. The Rifugio Bocca di Navene also invites you to stop here. (n / A)