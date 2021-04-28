Hala Al-Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi plans, as part of its environmental strategy for the years (2021-2025), to increase the area of ​​land and marine reserves in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to reach 21% of both the land and marine area by 2025. Ahmed Al Hashemi, Acting Executive Director of the Land and Marine Biodiversity Sector in the Authority revealed Environment – Abu Dhabi about 5 initiatives that will be implemented this year until 2025 to achieve better protection of biological diversity in the emirate, which is to increase the area of ​​natural reserves after obtaining the approval of the concerned authorities, secondly to continue monitoring important habitats and species to assess their status within the red list, by working to stop pressures Humanity has a local level on it, in addition to cooperation in reducing regional and global pressures on it, such as climate change. And third: rehabilitating some important habitats in selected sites in the emirate. Fourth: Continuing the important animal and plant care programs in the conservation sites designated for them. Fifthly: Implementing environmental awareness programs to rationalize behaviors towards understanding the environment and integrate into cooperation and partnerships appropriate for multiple segments of society.

Al-Hashemi stated that coordination and communication with the relevant authorities is underway during the current period to obtain their approval, and to achieve integration with their plans in the areas of development, economy and security.

He pointed out that during the past ten years, there has been an increase in proposals from Member States, and from specialists, to increase this percentage to protect biological diversity in all its components (habitats, species, genes and landscapes) to stop the sixth wave of mass extinction of living organisms.

He explained that the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, in its capacity as the competent authority in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, is undertaking the task of expanding the Zayed Network of Nature Reserves, which so far includes 13 land reserves with a total area of ​​16.96% of the emirate’s land area, and 6 marine reserves with a total area of ​​13.9% of the marine area of ​​the emirate. . As part of the authority’s strategy for the next five years, these percentages will be increased to reach 21% in both the land and marine areas of the emirate by 2025.

Regarding the plans and programs that the authority will implement this year to preserve the components of biological diversity, Al Hashemi pointed out that the authority through two main strategies is to conserve biological diversity in and outside habitats by establishing and managing a representative network of land and marine reserves, law enforcement programs and environmental compliance, and through programs of reproduction for life. And the establishment of nurseries, genetic banks, and environmental awareness and education programs.

Al-Hashemi indicated that the authority applies the aforementioned strategies through a five-year strategic plan and annual work plans that regulate the implementation of various activities and projects that achieve the objectives of preserving biological diversity. Among these current plans and programs, but not limited to: a plan to expand the network of natural reserves, programs for the multiplication of endangered species, a project to establish a bank of genetic resources and seeds and a local plant nursery, in addition to a project to assess endangered ecosystems, environmental surveys and monitoring programs.

Al-Hashemi stressed that the Environment Agency supports joint plans and initiatives with the competent authorities in the field of urban planning and ecotourism in natural sites, as the authority has reviewed environmental studies and assessed the environmental impact, and approved construction plans for projects aimed at improving the lifestyle and increasing the connection of community groups with the natural environment, such as the Walkway project Jubail, and Al Hudayriat Island beach project. The authority has also proposed a number of capital development projects to serve the purposes of ecotourism within the land and marine reserves, and it has cooperated with its concerned partners to prepare the initial advisory designs for these projects.

With regard to ecotourism projects implemented in the wildlife reserves, the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve was opened to visitors in 2014, as the reserve continues to receive an increasing number of visitors to the present day, and the reserve provides an experience for visitors by taking a walk in the natural habitats and enjoying watching birds whose number increases. About 260 species, including resident and migratory.

He stated that the authority has established an infrastructure and eco-tourism facilities to serve the site’s visitors, whose number has exceeded 50,000 visitors since the site’s inauguration. In addition to the Al Wathba Reserve, Qasr Al Sarab Nature Reserve in the Al Dhafra region hosts one of the largest and most luxurious tourist resorts in the world (Qasr Al Sarab Resort). Global counterpart. The Jebel Hafeet National Park Reserve receives hundreds of thousands of visitors throughout the year due to its mountainous environment, rock formations and wonderful biological diversity.

Al-Hashemi explained that the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi is considered an environmental watchdog and a scientific research organization at the emirate level, and has been committed for more than 25 years to protecting and preserving the rich biodiversity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Region. He pointed out that the authority has a monitoring team working to survey critical habitats and key indicator types, including sea turtles (hawksbill turtles and green turtles), dugongs (sea cow) and dolphins. An autopsy is performed on the dead species to determine the causes of their death, with causes ranging from natural to human-related causes to others. The injured turtles that are found on the beach are rescued and rehabilitated through rehabilitation programs provided by companies specializing in this field, such as The National Aquarium, with the aim of returning them to their healthy habitats. The authority’s marine policy team is also working to improve marine governance frameworks, in relation to threats to biodiversity, such as single-use plastics, climate change and overfishing.

Al-Hashemi also mentioned that the authority is pursuing an ad hoc policy development process that includes integrating traditional knowledge into policy making. In terms of fisheries policy development, this was recognized as a best practice with our team leading the process of preparing the IUCN Fisheries Policy Manual, which included the participation of 50 experts from 16 countries.

Through its specialized teams, the authority produced programs and films to facilitate understanding of politics and behavioral change, and to enhance community participation, including the film Zayed and Antarctic Lights – its message focused on raising awareness among the public about climate change and single-use plastic issues and the film Our Sea – Our Heritage, which presents details Abu Dhabi’s fishery decline and the subsequent recovery plan; And finally, “Wildlife in Abu Dhabi: Al Dhafra Turtles”, which shows the team’s work in managing threats to turtles in Al Dhafra waters.