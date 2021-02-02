Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE has presented 5 main initiatives to support the Arab space sector, based on the state’s mission to convey the message of knowledge and exchange experiences with Arab countries, and to consolidate its efforts to strengthen the regional scientific and knowledge sector, in a way that contributes to empowering the energies and young cadres in the region to advance in scientific indicators. By taking advantage of space science and related scientific disciplines.

The initiatives are represented in supporting the efforts of the Arab Group for Space Cooperation, as the state takes over the presidency of the group during its current session and leads its efforts aimed at encouraging and activating Arab cooperation in terms of space activities with common goals, paving the way for establishing space cooperation under the umbrella of the Arab League, and encouraging research and related studies. In space, and to contribute to spreading the culture of space among Arab societies, in addition to providing opinion and advice to Arab countries in the various fields of space.

The second initiative is to support the construction and manufacture of the satellite “813”, which is the first Arab satellite, and will be manufactured at the National Center for Science and Technology in the United Arab Emirates, where a variety of Arab scientists and engineers will participate during the project during its implementation stages. To the launch stage, to achieve its goals of collecting and analyzing data to contribute to limiting climate change, monitoring the earth, measuring environmental and climatic elements, including vegetation, types of soil, minerals, water and their sources, in addition to measuring greenhouse gases, pollution and dust in the air, allowing Arab countries to benefit from Data in the future.

The third initiative includes the launch of Arab space geniuses, where in the coming months a list of the first beneficiaries of the Arab genius programs will be announced, with the aim of incubating and nurturing a distinguished scientific elite of Arab talents and scientific talents and competencies of young men and women in the Arab world, to prepare and train them in the field of space science and its technologies To contribute their experiences and innovations to the space sector in the region, to benefit from the unlimited professional and scientific prospects of this sector in the future, and to enhance the orientation of their societies and countries to build knowledge economies.

The program tracks include the experts and graduate studies track, in addition to the talent track, within the program, which is the first specialized program of its kind in the Arab world, as its outputs are expected to include empowering qualified cadres to help the Arab region to register a worthy presence in the field of science, research and exploration. Space, and to benefit from its results to promote development in the Arab countries, and to develop advanced industries in the fields of space and sustainable technology.

The fourth initiative includes Arab researchers making use of data on Emirati space projects, as the scientific data of the Hope probe will be shared to the international scientific community, and Arab countries will be involved in the process of benefiting from the research and data that the Hope probe will collect, and a plan has been developed to share data on the satellite. Al-Arabi 813, in order to promote joint Arab action towards science and knowledge.

The fifth initiative includes activating the principle of transferring expertise and exchanging knowledge to establish satellite sectors in the Arab countries, as the Emirates Space Agency has contributed to supporting the efforts of a number of Arab countries to start establishing ambitious space programs, by benefiting from the UAE’s experience in establishing the first Arab space agency, the Emirates Space Agency. Work teams have also been sent from the Emirates Space Agency to provide the necessary field support for the Arab satellite programs.