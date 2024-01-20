Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, announced that the number of water accounts at the Authority has increased to 1,48,913 accounts by the end of 2023, compared to 995,478 accounts by the end of 2022, an increase of approximately 5.1%.

This increase reflects the economic recovery that Dubai is witnessing and the increase in demand for DEWA’s services, which enhances the authority’s sustainable growth and supports the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy during the next ten years and enhance its position among the top 3 economic cities in the world.

Saeed Al Tayer said: “With the vision and directives of the wise leadership, Dubai continues its journey to be the best city to live in the world, and in 2023, for the fifth year in a row, Dubai ranked first for the best cities suitable for living in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to the “Economist” information unit.