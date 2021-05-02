The statistical book, issued by the Fujairah Statistics Center yesterday, revealed that the health sector in the Emirate of Fujairah witnessed remarkable growth in the number of doctors and the workforce, as the number of registered doctors (licensed to practice medical activity), until the end of last year, reached 716 doctors, an increase of 5% for the year 2019, when the number of medical staff reached 677.

The increase of the nursing staff reached 5%, by 1258 nursing staff, compared to 1191 in the year before last, and with a strength of 472 beds. Last year, all governmental and private hospitals received 799 thousand and 25 cases, and the number of hospitals that provide their diagnostic and therapeutic services in the Emirate of Fujairah has not changed, compared to The previous year, as a total of five hospitals, of which three were governmental, and two were in the private sector.

The Director of Fujairah Statistics Center, Dr. Ibrahim Saad, stated that Fujairah Statistics Center has issued issue 24 of the Statistical Yearbook 2020, which includes 15 chapters.

The book stated that the population of Fujairah reached 292,358 people last year, by 191 thousand and 915 for males, and 100,000 and 443 for females. The population density in Fujairah city was 2330, Fujairah city’s countryside 102, Dibba city 683 and Dibba city countryside 76, to record the total density Population in the Emirate of Fujairah 185.

The number of male citizen births decreased last year, reaching 1052 compared to 1058 the year before last, and female citizen births decreased to 981 last year, compared to 1012 the year before last.

On the other hand, marriage contracts increased during the past year, amounting to 859 marriage contracts, compared to 637 marriages the year before last, while divorce cases decreased from 199 cases the year before last year to 159 divorces last year.

Saad pointed out that the educational statistics showed that the total number of public and private schools has reached 68 schools, while the number of universities and higher colleges reached eight institutions, indicating that the number of students in the government and private schools of the emirate increased to 43,594 students, compared to 43,86 students. And the student of the year before last, at a time when the number of universities and higher colleges operating in the emirate reached eight institutions, with a total of 4,038 students.





