The Executive Director of the Licensing Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Abdullah Yusuf Al Ali, revealed that the success rate of the driving test increased by 5% during the past year, compared to 2019.

Al Ali told “Emirates Today” that the increase came as a result of the commitment of the Licensing Activities Supervision Department to apply the best standards and methods used to control institutes, and to follow up on the authority’s inspection inspectors on service delivery levels in driving institutes, and to monitor their performance using the smart control center’s techniques.

He stated that the authority has worked, in cooperation with the competent authorities, to develop a methodology to ensure that the new driver is “capable”, in a way that guarantees his safety and the safety of other road users, and reduces the percentage of deaths resulting from traffic accidents.

Al Ali explained the most important axes of the recently developed “skilled driver” methodology, pointing to the periodic review and development of training curricula, in line with international best practices, conducting studies and benchmarking, analyzing the causes of accidents, and the opposite in the training curricula, in addition to Adopting several training and examination procedures after analyzing the causes of accidents, including the adoption of mandatory night training, independent driving, review and development of student standards in examining drivers.

He added that the methodology also included developing the institutes’ infrastructure to simulate the roads outside the centers, adopting internal training tracks and yards that respond to the technical requirements approved by the authority, and following up on the behavior of trainers, examiners and trainees through smart and field technologies, with the aim of improving the quality of training and examination in education centers, in addition to To the assistance of a consulting company to evaluate the customer’s journey, from opening the learning file until the issuance of the driver’s license.

Al Ali pointed to the role of smart tests approved by driving tests in increasing the accuracy and transparency of the examination results, stressing that they have reduced the number of complaints received by the authority against training institutes by 32%, during the past year, compared to 2019.

He pointed out the contribution of the smart lane system, used since 2018 through the practical examination, in raising the success rates, as it detects a number of driver errors without human intervention, and also provides data for the examination certificate, which allows the rehabilitation of failed trainees, according to the detailed failure criteria that are determined. .

The most important reasons for failing the driving test

Not checking driving position.

Overconfidence.

A dispersion of the state of mind.

Failure to comply with the appropriate speed.

Failure to control the vehicle’s brakes.

Not checking blind spots.

Monitor coaches and trainees

The Smart Control Center, affiliated to the Licensing Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, monitors the performance of trainers and trainees, during their training stages, starting from when the student registers for training, passing through actually attending lectures, and then starting practical training, through cameras linking the departments of the various institutes with the control systems. in the center.

32%

The percentage of decrease in the number of complaints against training institutes, during the year 2020.





