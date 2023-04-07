The wait is finally over. After having suffered an unfortunate delay of almost a year thanks to the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Nintendo he finally feels comfortable to cast Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Campcompilation and remake by Way Forward that brings to switches to two of the most beloved games in the gameboy advance. We have already started our adventure on the battlefield and before presenting you our formal review in a few more days, we bring you our previous impressions in which we list some of the improvements of this new version, with respect to the previous ones. original titles. Tell us, what are you looking forward to the most from this more than expected premiere scheduled for April 21?

Reduced and optional tutorials

Despite the fact that at first glance, Advance Wars might seem like very simple games due to its cartoonish aesthetics, the reality is that we are dealing with quite deep turn-based strategy titles and with a lot of rules that we must know. Because of all this, the tutorials and classes are a crucial part of the experience, which for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp have been markedly improved. On the one hand, they are now much more concise and reduced than what we saw on the Game Boy Advance, plus if you are already a veteran of the series or if you have recently played the original installments, you have the option to skip them for complete to jump into action immediately. My advice is that regardless of your experience, do the tutorials, nobody can use a memory refresher.

casual mode

As we mentioned to you a moment ago, Advance Wars are games with quite deep mechanics that take time to learn. Added to the above, we have an extremely challenging game that really tests your ability as an army, navy and even air force commander, making several of its missions very difficult to overcome. Knowing that we live in other times, WayForward added a casual mode to the Advance Wars 1+2 campaigns: Re-Boot Camp, which, as the name implies, significantly reduces the difficulty of the games. It is important to mention that if at any point you feel that the game is too difficult or too easy depending on what you have chosen, it is possible to change which mode you are in. Likewise, it is worth noting the possibility of returning one of your turns in case you made a blunder.

graphics and audio

Of course, as it is a remake as such, the first thing that stands out when one starts with Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, is that absolutely all the graphic and sound sections of the game were redone from scratch. Beyond the new and very beautiful animated cinematics that we are presented with, WayForward hit the nail on the head with the chosen art direction. The concept of these games always had to do with presenting a caricatured version of a subject as crude as war. The idea is to make us feel like kids who were just in their room playing with a bunch of toy soldiers. Well, that is precisely what this title looks like. The brightness and proportions of tanks, soldiers, planes, ships and in general, everything we see on battlefields, make you feel like you’re in the middle of a child’s room playing “little wars”. Not to mention the work that was done with the music and the fact that now, some parts of the story have voice acting.

Online and offline multiplayer

One of the most special parts of Advance Wars was the fact that you could play multiplayer using just one Game Boy Advance. Due to the nature of the game, it was possible to be passing the console between turns to measure yourself against a friend on the battlefield. Well, this aspect not only returns with Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, but it is expanded in a general way. In addition to this way that up to four players can play a game on the same Switch, we have the possibility of doing it each on their console, or even through the internet, which, of course, greatly expands the possibilities and makes You will really be able to measure your level of play against people from all over the world.

War Room

The two installments of Advance Wars are games of those that can obsess. Despite the high difficulty of their campaigns, there are those who simply fell short of the challenge and want much more. Well, if you are one of those who will want more even after completing the stories, you will be happy to know that we have the War Room, which is a series of special challenges in which everything you learned about military strategy, will be tested. In addition, we also have a section just like in the original game, where you can design your own maps to share with friends, or even with the whole world over the internet. Yes, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp also comes with its own “Advance Wars Maker”, so we are talking about a fairly robust product in terms of content.