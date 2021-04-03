One of the advantages of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is that it is inexpensive, and it was developed from a virus that infects chimpanzees, but it accumulates disappointments, including doubts about serious side effects, although they are rare.

Here are five things to know about the vaccine:

It was developed based on a virus circulating in chimpanzees

The vaccine was developed by researchers at the University of Oxford with the British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is based on a “viral vector”, that is, it is based on another virus, an adenovirus spread among chimpanzees, that has been weakened and adapted to combat the emerging corona virus.

His method of delivering genetic material to cells and directing it to attack SARS-Cove-2 has been described as a “Trojan horse”.

A practical vaccine

One of the most prominent features of the AstraZeneca laboratory and University of Oxford vaccine is that it costs as little as 2,50 euros per dose.

Also, it is easy to store as it requires temperatures between two and eight degrees Celsius, which is the temperature of normal refrigerators, unlike the vaccines Moderna and Pfizer-Bionic, which can only be stored in the long term at very low temperatures of 20 degrees below zero for the first vaccine, and 70 degrees below Zero for the second vaccine.

This facilitates widespread fertilization.

Questions about its side effects

Doubts about possible serious side effects, although rare, are increasing, after atypical blood clots have been observed in some people vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

Dozens of these cases were recorded, some of which resulted in death.

The UK has reported 30 cases and seven deaths so far, out of a total of 18.1 million doses used as of March 24. No similar observation was reported after administering millions of doses of the Pfizer-Bionic vaccine.

According to the European Medicines Agency, “no causal link (with the vaccine) has been proven,” and the benefits of vaccination against the Coronavirus always carry risks.

Some countries decided not to give this vaccine to people under a certain age as a matter of caution, such as Germany and the Netherlands (60 years), France, Canada (55 years), Sweden and Finland (65 years).

AstraZeneca confirmed in March that there was “no evidence of high risk”.

Blurry about effectiveness

According to AstraZeneca, the effectiveness of the vaccine is 70 percent (compared to more than 90 percent for the Pfizer-Bionic and Moderna vaccine), a percentage confirmed by the specialized magazine “The Lancet”.

Preliminary results showed a difference in effectiveness according to the dose used, as a result of a mistake in determining the dose, which sparked criticism, prompting the company to conduct additional studies.

Skepticism also emerged in Europe about its effectiveness in people over the age of 65, due to a lack of data, before new studies showed that it was safe.

The US health authorities criticized the company after receiving “old” data about its clinical trials. As a result, the effectiveness of the vaccine was reduced to 76 percent against asymptomatic forms of infection, after it was 79 percent at the beginning.

British studies conducted in real-world conditions, in Scotland and England, showed that the vaccine provided significant protection from hospitalization (up 94 percent after four weeks of study in Scotland).

Delayed deliveries

According to AstraZeneca, the vaccine has been licensed in more than 70 countries as of mid-March. Britain was the first country to have approved its use and requested 100 million doses of it.

In the European Union, the company has been criticized for delaying the delivery of a shipment that it directed to the United Kingdom.

In light of the weak deliveries compared to what was mentioned in the agreement, the European Commission decided to tighten control over exports of anti-corona vaccines outside the countries of the European Union.

This caused a sharp dispute between Brussels and London, which have since committed themselves to settling the dispute through negotiation.