Having a garden is the desire of many people, since it is always good to be around close contact with nature and at the same time you can contribute in your own small way to the health of the environment and the planet. Deciding to create a sustainable garden in your home is the perfect idea to reduce environmental impact, promote biodiversity and at the same time get your own little happy oasis.

Here are the steps to create a sustainable garden

First of all the first thing to do is choose native plantsthat is, those that have adapted over the centuries in a completely natural way to the place where we live. These plants will require less water, less fertilizers and pesticides since they are already accustomed to the local climate and soil conditions and at the same time provide food and habitat for local wildlife.

To create a sustainable garden it is essential to have a efficient irrigation systemand one of the best that can be found on the market is the drip irrigation system, since it allows you to save a lot of water and at the same time allows the plants to receive the necessary humidity directly from their roots. At the same time, it prevents humidity from forming on the leaves and consequently significantly reduces the risk of fungal diseases.

Another aspect to take into consideration is compostingwhich is an ecological way to manage organic waste and at the same time improve the quality of the soil and the garden. To take advantage of this practice you can start by dissolving a compost bin and adding some nitrogen-rich materials such as kitchen scraps or grass clippings, and carbon-rich materialssuch as dry leaves and branches. After that, you just need to water the compost regularly and turn it to aerate it.

Another aspect to take into consideration when talking about a sustainable garden is the mulchingwhich is a sustainable practice that helps conserve soil moisture, suppress weeds, and improve overall soil health. Ideally, use an organic mulch, such as wood barkdry leaves or straw and spread a layer of mulch of about 5 or 10 cm around the plants.

Finally, to make your sustainable garden perfect you should support a wide range of speciesconsequently creating a balanced ecosystem by inserting elements that can promote biodiversity. For example, you can diversify the plants to attract different types of wildlife, create habitats for birds, bees and other pollinating insects and finally, if you have the possibility, create a small pond or fountain to attract even more animals.

And do you know any other tips for creating a sustainable garden?