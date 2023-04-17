Deciding with what to introduce the little ones to the beautiful pastime of gaming is always complicated. There are those who, on the one hand, want to keep them away from the subject of violence, and others, who seek deep experiences that are easy to understand. Now that the Children’s DayWe thought it would be interesting to make a few recommendations for titles that we believe are more than ideal for a boy or girl to start playing and, above all, to start training in the hobby, with high-quality works that will help them understand things. like mechanics and video game language, but above all, that will take them away from the much more empty fashions that you can find on mobile devices. Without further ado, here you go Five games that, in addition, I’m sure you’ll also be able to enjoy alongside the youngest members of the house.

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Yoshi’s World has always had a special relationship with children. Since his first games, the famous green dinosaur had to take care of Baby Mario and company. After a difficult time for the character in the leading role, a few years ago we saw a kind of resurgence thanks to Good Feel and Takashi Tezuka himself, who has always seen enormous potential in him. Yoshi’s Crafted World is a true thesis on how to make introductory games that don’t lapse into monotony or feel silly. This exclusive Nintendo Switch title uses a lot of different techniques to make the youngest understand things like basic platformer mechanics and even basic language used by a video game to communicate directly with the user. Really, this is one of the best options you have for a boy or girl to start playing.

snipperclips

When the Nintendo Switch was launching in 2017, a lot of experiments were done with games that took advantage of the fact that every console sold already came with two controllers to play with. Without a doubt, one of the most interesting proposals of the moment was that of Snipperclips, a game that forces you to work as a team to get ahead in each of its challenges. We could say that we are facing a very original puzzle in which, through cuts, you have to overcome different problems, of course, actively collaborating with whoever is accompanying you. At first it might seem complicated, but the truth is that its entire concept is brutally intuitive, making it ideal to enjoy it with the youngest members of the family who are looking for a good gateway to this wonderful pastime.

Rayman Legends

If you take Rayman Legends, the first thing you might think is that you’re looking at a two-dimensional platformer mostly designed for advanced players, however, it’s only a matter of stopping for a couple of seconds to realize that this work by Michel Ancel is also markedly designed for the youngest. In addition to its immense visual appeal, we have mechanics and an extremely clear language that explains the fundamentals from which any video game starts; In addition, there is the fact that it can be played cooperatively, so it is possible to be side by side with that new gamer to take him by the hand in his first steps in this hobby. Another good news is that this title is available everywhere at extremely affordable prices, so getting into it is very simple.

Untitled Goose Game

Going around bothering others for no reason might seem like a not-so-good lesson for a child or child, but doing it in a video game, we think it’s not that bad, because at the end of the day, this hobby is about having fun. Untitled Goose Game represents all of the above and indeed, despite the fact that on the surface it might seem like an extremely simple game and even a joke, the truth is that if you review it carefully, you come across a rather deep title and above all , which does a perfect job of presenting understandable base mechanics, but without being so obvious. This specific point makes it an ideal experience for a boy or girl who is starting to play, but who is treating them all the time as a thinking person and capable of solving problems, of course, all with the crazy tone of controlling a crazy goose who is willing to make life difficult for everyone around him.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Anyone who has ever played a Kirby game knows that Masahiro Sakurai’s creation is much more than just a charming face. Since its inception, the titles of the famous pink ball have been ideal for anyone to take, as its ideas and forms are easy to understand, but never simple or silly. Very recently, we finally had our first real attempt at bringing this character into a 3D world with Kirby and the Forgotten Land, with some truly spectacular results. In addition to the fact that we have a wonderful 3D platformer, we are presented with an ideal experience for the youngest members of the house to begin to understand how a good video game should work and what it means to communicate through game mechanics and not text or audio. Another point in its favor for this experience is that it can be played cooperatively, so the fun can be shared at all times.