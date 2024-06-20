The former suitor talks about herself in several stories on Instagram: after a long absence she lets her followers know about her health conditions and recommends the importance of prevention

Raffaella Scuotto, well-known former suitor and current girlfriend of Brando Ephrikian, broke her silence on social media to say that she had undergone surgery after a series of medical investigations.

Raffaella Scuotto talks about her surgery

The young woman explained that she was well, but wanted to share with her followers the reason for her absence and raise their awareness of the importance of prevention. Raffaella said on Instagram that she needed rest after the operation, which she defined as “the first she experienced” in her life.

The former suitor stressed the importance of undergoing regular check-ups and medical visits. Raffaella explains how she discovered a cervical polyp and a significant sore during a dermatological procedure which then led to a control ultrasound.

The young woman advised her followers not to neglect their health and not to underestimate the checks recommended by specialists. Raffaella confessed:

“I have never had a pap test, and from there this cervical polyp was discovered. After having overlooked my health for some time, I will never do so again.”

Raffaella Scuotto, 25 years old, lives in Quarto with her family. She works in the underwear and lingerie sector, but she has had past experience as a visual merchandiser, shop assistant and stewardess. Her dream is to open a nursery for children. She is very close to her family, especially her mother and brothers, and she has a cat named Leone. The story with Brando, despite the distance and difficulties, is proceeding very well. The two are protagonists of sweet moments together that they share on social media.

Raffaella concluded her message by encouraging everyone to take care of themselves and their health, underlining the importance of prevention:

“I want to say how important it is to get yourself checked, because one thing leads to another.”

Read also: “Lack of respect” Men and Women, it happened behind Brando’s back during the choice: the public was left speechless