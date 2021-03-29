Lamia Al-Harmoudi (Sharjah)

The Sharjah Special Education Authority has directed all private schools in the emirate to determine the official working hours for students during the blessed month of Ramadan, by notifying them of the school hours, in accordance with a number of controls and conditions set and determined by the authority.

The authority confirmed during the circular issued by it yesterday evening regarding school attendance during the blessed month of Ramadan, that it should not start before nine in the morning, and school hours should not be less than three hours and not more than five hours, taking into account the academic stage of each class of students, and the circumstances Parents and their needs during this period.

Through the circular, the authority indicated the need to reduce the costs and external duties for students in terms of class time, and to reduce academic exams during the holy month.

A number of parents expressed their thanks and gratitude to the emirate’s Special Education Authority, through the decisions that are issued, which mainly take care of the critical period that students live in due to the pandemic, and are grateful for the authority’s constant cooperation. While a number of parents indicated that a number of schools have determined and generalized school hours in Ramadan, most of which start before 9 am and extend for more than 5 hours, calling on school administrations to respond to the directives of the Sharjah Special Education Authority, and parents.