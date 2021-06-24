The Portuguese forward has collected several records throughout his career and, with last night, he has one more. We review some of them, hand in hand with reminder of MisterChip at the end of the match against France.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 450 goals with the merengue team, being ahead of Raúl González (323), Alfredo Di Stéfano (308), Carlos Santillana (290) and Karim Benzema (279) to date.
He has scored 135 goals in the top continental competition at club level, ahead of active players such as Lionel Messi (120), Robert Lewandowski (73), Karim Benzema (71) or the retired Raúl González (71).
He was tied with Michael Platini (9) at the beginning of this edition, but he has already gone to 14 goals in the absence of seeing how far they go. Behind are Alan Shearer and Antoine Griezmann (7), in addition to a group of six players with six goals who are not currently playing. Romelu Lukaku (5) could move up some place.
His last goal last night was 109th with the Portugal team, tying with Ali Daei as the top scorer with his team. Behind are Mokhtar Dahari (89 with Malaysia), Ferenc Puskás (84 with Hungary and Spain) and Godfrey Chitalu (79 with Zambia).
There are some doubts about this record and, depending on the source consulted, the positions may vary. According MisterChip, Cristiano Ronaldo is the top scorer with (784) goals, ahead of Josef Bican (759), Edson Arantes “Pelé” (757), Lionel Messi (744) and Romário de Souza (743).
