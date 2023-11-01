The World Government Summit Foundation launched a report entitled “Net Zero Emissions: The Countdown Begins,” which addressed the challenges of global warming and reviewed five key high-impact measures to advance decarbonization efforts, coinciding with the UAE’s preparations to host the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention. Framework on Climate Change (COP28).

The report, which was launched in collaboration with Arthur D. Little » Global – highlights the scale of the climate emergency, the major challenges facing joint global action, and efforts to bring about a change in carbon dioxide emissions, especially with the difficulty of achieving the goal of reducing the planet’s temperature by 1.5 degrees Celsius, which the report indicates that achieving it requires The world will have less than 400 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent to spend by 2050.

The report highlights the pledge of 70 countries – representing 90% of global GDP and 76% of total emissions – to reach net zero emissions, and confirms that the world can expect real results from the COP.

The Director of the World Government Summit Foundation, Mohammed Yousef Al-Sharhan, stressed the importance of partnerships and cooperation between governments, the private sector and international organizations, to achieve sustainable development goals, accelerate the response to the required work requirements and implement available solutions to the challenges of climate change and the rise in the temperature of the planet, and reaching the specified goal, by ensuring Net zero emissions globally, in less than three decades.

He said that the World Government Summit – based on its role as an international platform for the future, for sharing knowledge and visions, anticipating future challenges, and designing innovative solutions – seeks, in cooperation with its partners around the world, to chart the features of the action required to confront major environmental challenges.

The report also reveals the progress made in decarbonisation, and identifies five high-impact actions that organizations can adopt to accelerate the achievement of targets, including leading a bold transformation to achieve net zero emissions, reconsidering the scope of the emissions target, implementing an integrated technology-based transformation program, and evaluating progress made in Remove carbon periodically.

The second action is to address the issue of reducing emissions and seizing growth opportunities, by exploring the future benefits resulting from the energy transition while reducing emissions, working to uncover growth opportunities, searching for ways to benefit from technology and innovation, and pursuing the development of new business models.

The report focuses on the importance of putting community members at the center of zero-sum transformation efforts, by focusing on improving workforce skills, developing a focused strategy for talent development, and nurturing and qualifying new talent.

The fourth measure is to ensure that supply chains keep pace, through cooperation within and outside organizational boundaries, and by bringing together supply chain initiatives that support the start of major decarbonization projects.

The report – in the fifth action – focuses on bringing together stakeholders in the decarbonization journey, by working with them to develop a common understanding of the plan and action, and involving financing organizations in devising solutions to the financing challenges of net-zero emissions programs.