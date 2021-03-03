We know that you are browsing the Xbox Game Pass From time to time, that long list of games that you have not yet been able to try and that you also do not know very well whether to take risks with one, well, today we are going to make it easy for you with 5 hidden gems inside the Game Pass.

They are games that at first glance can go unnoticed if the cover or synopsis does not appeal to you much, but we invite you to try them at least, since hey, they are included in this fantastic paid service.

Also, it’s always good to give different titles and different aesthetics and mechanics a chance, so go for them.

5 hidden gems inside Xbox Game Pass

1. Oxenfree

Nothing can go wrong when you go with your gang of friends to an old military island, or yes, it is the case with Oxenfree, a video game with a strong narrative component where our decisions have clear consequences. You are Alex, a brilliant and rebellious teenager who takes her new stepbrother, Jonas, to a night party on an old supposedly abandoned island.

But everything takes a 180 degree turn when without warning, and without realizing it, you open a ghostly door that has emerged from the mysterious past that invades the entire island. You decide how to deal with all these events, with your companions and with the not so friendly creatures that have emerged from the portal. Almost nothing, it only depends on you the lives of your friends while you explore the island of Edward, while you immerse yourself in several interesting conversations at least and very intriguing on several occasions.

2. Star Renegades

If you like the old school turn-based role, stick with it, because this is a title you can’t miss. Star Renegades is a roguelite-style dimensional strategy and role-playing game. Where you must be smarter than the enemies you will meet, forge bonds between the heroes and end the cycle that repeats itself over and over again each time your group is eliminated. It consists of a system of generals similar to Shadows of Mordor, but not as developed, although satisfactory, when a commander eliminates you, they become stronger and they rise through the ranks.

Your group of heroes must face the Imperium, a destructive force that threatens to conquer the entire universe. We are doing little, while we carry out emergent missions that are generalized in a procedural way, which brings freshness to each game and each attempt to save the world. All this with a tactical turn-based combat system that places a special emphasis on interruptions and counters.

Its variety of heroes makes it a very attractive title for strategic minds who also enjoy the pure role.

3. Call of the Sea

This game is not so hidden, well has received good reviews from the media specialized, and not for less, this supernatural story, with a basis of mystery and love, is set in the South Pacific of the 30s. You will embark on the exploration of a lush island paradise, while solving puzzles and discovering secrets in your search for what happened with your husband’s expedition.

Call of The Sea Review – Xbox Series X | S

Norah has crossed the ocean following the trail of the expedition, which takes her to a forgotten and nameless place, populated by the remains of a forgotten civilization, full of lost ruins and mysteries to be solved. Its variety of puzzles places it among the highest in the genre, and invites us to explore all its nooks and crannies to learn not only the history of this mysterious island, but also its fascinating protagonist.

4. Unravel

You have never looked at wool in this way before, and it is that the integration of EA games in the Game Pass brings us little gems like this. Unravel is a classic platform game that includes original and unique mechanics that encourage us to explore all its possibilities. The landscapes we see are of clear Nordic inspiration, which we will observe as we handle Yarny on an adventure that goes beyond reality and reconnects the lost memories of a family.

Our nice character is made of a single thread of wool that is progressively unrolled, this leads us to overcome the challenges and platforms through a very successful physics system and with an impressive visual aspect in its development. Yarny will be able to use her wool to tackle any challenge, from jumping from branch to branch to taking a kite ride. Above all, you will enjoy a sincere and exciting story, about love and hope, which will not leave anyone indifferent.

5. Unruly Heroes

The Monkey King has never gone out of style, he is one of the characters that has inspired many others such as the great Son Goky from Dragon Ball, so he is not someone to be taken lightly. He has some video games behind him, but as Unruly Heroes not so many, he is unique in showing this theme from the famous Chinese novel “Journey to the West.

Unruly Heroes tells the adventures of four heroes really opposed to each other but with abilities that make them unique, they must gather all the parchment fragments and travel to fantastic worlds to restore balance … or die trying! Its environments are really beautiful and are a visual delight, also wastes platforms and action in abundance as it reminds the old beat’em up of the old school. This band of diverse heroes must join forces and confront enemies and bosses who stand in their way as they climb, jump and solve the odd puzzle. A complete adventure for lovers of Chinese culture.