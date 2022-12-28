Whether you’re looking after your weight or simply want to keep your blood sugar at bay, having a healthy snack alternative to sugar is a good idea.

If you’re struggling to find inspiration to help make sure you have what you need in order to ditch sugar, we’ve rounded up a few options to get you started.

The Difference Between Sugars

Before cutting out all sugars completely, it’s important to first understand the different natures of sugar.

Sugar is a carbohydrate that comes in simple and complex. Oftentimes, a person won’t need to cut out all sugars to achieve the benefits they want.

The problematic carbohydrate type is usually simple as it provides little in the way of nutrition.

Rather than keeping you full or giving you energy, simple carbohydrates are empty sugar that doesn’t make you feel your best.

1. Cheese

Next time you want to munch on something, consider reaching for cheese.

Cheese offers a great blend of protein and fat that can help deliver the fuel you need to stay sustained until your next meal.

Depending on what you have time for, you might find that a convenient option is best, especially because they’re pre-portioned.

For example, string cheese, cheese slices, and individual servings of cream cheese are great options.

Try to avoid low-fat options as these are usually made with higher sugar content to help get a similar product.

2. Edamame

This unique powerhouse provides healthy dosing of veggies and protein all in one.

Edamame is a soy product that provides you with the things you need, such as fiber and vitamins, and can keep you satisfied until your next snack or meal.

Many people don’t want to bother with the snack as it provides a bit of work to enjoy, but if you can manage to find de-shelled edamame in the frozen section, it’s a great add-in.

3. A Spoonful of Peanut Butter

While a spoonful of sugar might be more catchy, a spoonful of peanut butter is bound to be much more filling.

This snack option is a healthy combo of protein and fat, which is the best combo for sustained nutrition to keep you nice and full.

If you’re not up for peanut butter solo, pair it with a carb for a well-balanced finish.

Great combinations include apples with peanut butter or whole wheat crackers and peanut butter.

For those who don’t like the taste of peanut butter, try opting for an alternative like almond butter or sunflower butter.

Just be sure you choose an unsweetened version or check the label for options without sugar as an added ingredient.

4. Homemade Chips

Nowadays, you can turn just about anything into a chip. Veggies, fruits, and the possibilities are endless as long as you’ve got the right tools.

Because just about everyone has an air fryer, you’re one step closer to creating the perfect chip.

Look for a recipe online that fits your ingredients and preferred flavors, and don’t be afraid to get creative with it.

Some fun combos include sweet potato chips with cinnamon and natural sweeteners or kale and seaweed chips with salt, pepper, and sesame seeds.

If you prefer convenience over control, visit your local health food store for some options in the chip aisle.

They’re always coming out with new foods, which means your favorite may not have even hit the shelves yet!

5. Yogurt

Not only is it delicious, but yogurt also provides the perfect well-balanced snack.

Depending on the type, yogurt can be rich in vitamins, proteins, probiotics, fat, and more must-haves.

While foods with all of these nutritious goodies usually don’t taste the best, yogurt manages to remain delicious.

All you’ll need is to shop carefully based on the sugar content of each.

For example, greek yogurt usually has higher protein, and many brands make it with little sugar to help keep it healthier.

On the other hand, a super fun flavor like cotton candy is likely to have a lot of artificial sweeteners.

For more snack ideas, visit here.

Conclusion

Whatever your reason for cutting out sugar, rest assured there are options to fit your snacking needs.

But if you do not like anything in-store, many of these snacks can be adapted and made in your home to create the perfect dish while staying true to your goal of low or no sugar intake.