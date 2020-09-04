Amidst changed lifestyle Our lifestyle has changed very fast due to Corona virus. Now throughout the day, youth have a very limited time in which to keep themselves physically active. The situation has worsened after the corona virus infection. In such a situation, pre-diabetes symptoms are appearing in young people. Learn here, what should be avoided in a sluggish lifestyle during lockdown …

Fruit juice Fruit juice is beneficial for the body. Especially in a disease or condition when you are experiencing a lot of weakness. But regularly consuming fruit juice and being physically less active can make the body lazy. May increase obesity as well. – Because when making juice, all the pulp of the fruit is filtered and separated. It also removes fiber fibers and the highest amount of sugar is left in the juice. This may cause problems of slowing down of digestion.

Such Dairy Products Avoid using such dairy products, which use cream or full cream milk, in the midst of a lazy lifestyle. Because this cream is high in fat, which works to increase fat and increase the amount of sugar in the body.

Home made sweets Due to the lockdown and corona, most people are not asking for any sweets from outside the house and are making and consuming such things at home. It is a good thing. But due to less physical activity, consuming more of the sweet food at this time will work to spoil the health.

Deep fried food At this time eating outside things has become very limited. But who does not like food like home-made bread pakoras, dumplings, chila, pudis, french fries! Because they can be made in a healthy way at home. These include mint, -Then due to the lockdown, when the whole family is together at home, then the enjoyment of such food is something else … But taking care of health, avoid eating such food more.

Drugs taken at the wrong time or wrongly also act like poison for the body! And the same thing applies to healthy food. In the absence of information, if we consume healthy food at the wrong time, then it can make our body very sick. Learn about 5 such foods here …