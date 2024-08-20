The Memory is an essential tool in our daily livessince it allows us store, record and retrieve important information. However, as we age, it is natural to experience memory lapsessuch as forgetting where you left your keys or why you entered a room.

Active repetition is a key technique to improve information retentionBy repeating out loud what you hear, such as a person’s name or an address, you reinforce neural connections in your brain. Dr. Salinas explains that Each repetition acts as an additional path in your memoryThe more you walk this path, the easier it will be to remember it in the future.

Writing and organization

Write down important information, such as tasks, appointments, and namescan be a very effective strategy. The professional points out that we are more effective at recognition than at recall. By writing a list of things you need to do, provides your brain with additional clues that make it easier to retrieve information when you need it. Also use digital reminders, such as notes on your phone.

Association and visualization

Establishing associations between new information and prior knowledge can significantly improve your ability to remember. Relate a new fact to something familiar or create a vivid mental image.

Fragmentation of information

Breaking information into smaller chunks makes it easier to retain.. Instead of trying to memorize a long number in one sitting, break it down into smaller pieces, like a phone number. This helps store the information more efficiently in your working memory.

Stress management and adequate sleep

Stress, anxiety and lack of sleep can negatively affect your memoryDr. Salinas points out that working memory is particularly susceptible to these factors. Make sure you get adequate sleep every night and manage stress through relaxation techniques and exercise. A well-rested and less stressed brain will function more efficiently in processing and retrieving information.

Recommendation when applying Harvard tricks



Although these tricks can be very useful, it is important Recognize when memory problems might be more seriousIf you notice that your memory difficulties interfere with your daily activities, such as work or household chores, We recommend that you consult a doctor.

A brain disease can disrupt brain function and affect daily activities.

At this point, it is important to mention that Many memory problems have temporary or reversible causesAddressing them can help you improve your ability to remember and keep your mind sharp.