The Ministry of Interior has identified five warnings and instructions that bicycle drivers must adhere to to ensure their safety while riding on the road, which are: not using dual headphones, not holding any moving vehicle or trailer while driving, not using intermittent lighting, using constant lighting, and not carrying anything. It causes the bike to become unbalanced, and finally use the right side of the road.

The Ministry of Interior’s statistics on traffic accidents by vehicle type that occurred in 2022 nationwide revealed the death of 53 people and the injury of 965 others in 728 traffic accidents involving motorcycles, bicycles, and electric bicycles.

The accidents were distributed among 605 motorcycle accidents, resulting in 45 deaths and 819 injuries, 91 traffic accidents involving bicycles, resulting in seven deaths and 105 injuries, and 32 electric bicycle accidents, resulting in one death and 41 injuries.

Statistics showed that 17 scooter accidents occurred nationwide in 2022, causing one death and 20 injuries.

Last January, the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, launched its first unified traffic campaign for the year 2024 under the slogan “Safe Driving for Bicyclists,” with the aim of enhancing traffic awareness among this category.

Abu Dhabi Police implemented a field campaign on safe driving for bicycle users across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, focusing on enhancing traffic awareness about the safety procedures necessary for using bicycles of all types, whether motorcycles, electric or bicycles.