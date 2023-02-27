After having made its first attempt at virtual reality with mostly positive results, Sony returns to the ring with what is the next generation of its innovative device. If he Playstation VR2 It has arrived and with it, a great controversy due to its high price thanks to the enormous amount of cutting-edge technology that it includes. In case you are wondering a bit about how big the difference is between this new hardware and the one we saw a few years ago, we have prepared a Very punctual list in which we are just talking about five improvements that you can find in the so-called PS VR2. We await your comments about it.

Image quality

Without a doubt, the first thing you will notice when you put on the PlayStation VR2 for the first time will be the image quality it is capable of, thanks to the fact that it includes two 4K OLED HDR screens at 120 Hz, unlike those of the first 720P PSVR. Also, you’ll feel much more involved in the game because of how the field of view has been greatly expanded. In the same way, we tell you that the device is capable of detecting the movement of our eyes to adjust the image quality in real time. Really, all this is extremely impressive. Undoubtedly, part of the reason for the high price of the viewfinder has a lot to do with all this that we have just described.

Comfort

One of the most important parts of all these types of experiences has to do with how comfortable the user feels. Ever since modern VR headsets were born, manufacturers have made every effort to find ways to make the device as least intrusive as possible. Despite the fact that spending sessions of more than two hours with the PlayStation VR2 definitely tires the eyes, neck and face in general, the truth is that we have a considerably lighter device, in addition to the choice of materials in this occasion, they make you, for example, sweat much less. Hygiene is another important section and ultimately, for the shape and materials with which the PS VR2 was built, it was taken into account that it was important to be able to clean the viewfinder easily.

controls

What most attracts anyone’s attention when they see a PlayStation VR2 is the crazy and very futuristic design of its controls, which are each surrounded by a ring so that the viewer itself can see them and detect their position. In addition to having haptic vibration and adaptive triggers as with the DualSense, these controls are capable of detecting how many fingers you are holding them with and of course, how we are moving them. The truth is that the precision and how good they feel in the hands make it a markedly interesting piece of hardware. Regarding its battery, you can expect between five and six hours of duration, this of course, depending a lot on what game you are using them with.

practicality

One of the big complaints that we all had about the first PS VR had to do with how cumbersome and complicated it was to connect it in order to play. A large number of cables, camera installation and its famous additional processing unit made preparing this device for use very lazy. Knowing this fully, Sony made the general use of the PlayStation VR2 much more practical. The first thing is that no, you do not need an external camera. The viewfinder, with its already integrated cameras, does all the work of motion recognition. The other is that in this new one, there is only one cable. You connect to the USB-C of the PS5 and that’s it, that’s it, the viewer starts working. Undoubtedly, these improvements make you want to spend more time in virtual reality.

Vibration

Feeling immersed in a virtual world is, of course, the most important goal of something like the PlayStation VR2. For this reason and precisely with the objective of really making us feel that we are in a fantastic space, haptic vibration was added to the viewer. You see, in the upper part of the device, that is, the one that rests on our forehead and provides a lot of stability when it is being used, vibration motors have been added when, for example, there is an explosion near you, you feel quite literally On impact, or when you are going at high speed, the air does have an effect on you. The truth is that it is an addition that does not affect the gameplay at all, but boy does it help to feel somewhere else.