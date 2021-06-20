The mantle of the Argentine National Team has certain peculiarities: many manage to take possession of it by entering a call through the window and others, being figures from their respective clubs, have never managed to demonstrate all their talent.
Then we remember five forwards who did not yield with the house Albiceleste:
The historical hitch of Independiente, nothing less than the maximum idol of Diego Armando Maradona, never managed to adapt and earn a starting place in the Argentine National Team. He played 28 games and did not score goals. Although no one can take away the merit of winning the World Cup in Mexico ’86 – he played only five minutes. He will be remembered for his performance against Germany in 1984. But his was and will be the Avellaneda red.
The unforgettable Beto Alonso, due to his performances in River Plate, is another of the megacracks that failed to hold on to the shirt Albiceleste and It was difficult for him to show all his talent. It was part of the achievement of the 1978 World Cup – he rounded a little more than 50 minutes on the court – and scored 4 goals – all in friendlies – in 19 PJ in the National Team. His was always The band.
The Apache He is among the best strikers that the Argentine soil gave us and one of the most prevalent in Europe. But, in the Argentine National Team, he failed to be the Charlie Brown who played in clubs: 76 PJ and scored 13 goals –6 in friendlies and only one key for the 4th Final of the 2004 Copa América–. The country is divided between those who flatter Tevez with the Albiceleste mantle and those who don’t.
The Cordoba, one of the most requested for the replacement of the National Team, still he did not have a decisive match with the shirt Albiceleste. The statements about Messi did not help him. “It is difficult to play with him,” he said in a press round. Much is still expected of the Juventus player, but today it is not in the plans of the current DT Lionel Scaloni.
Forward sensation at Sampdoria and Inter. The press jointly with the fans asked for his name among those mentioned. At the age of 20, Alejandro Sabella gave him the opportunity. Since that day, he never yielded: 8 PJ, one goal –And in friendly–. Everything seems to indicate that the Selection, except for a resounding change, will be unattainable.
