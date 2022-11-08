5 good things brought by the renewal of Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez as coach of Cruz Azul

After being criticized upon his arrival by a sector of fans, the ‘Potro’ dedicated himself to work and the positive numbers began to arrive.

Today in 90min we present you the 5 good things about the renewal of the Mexican strategist.

The ‘Potro’ is Mexican and, in addition to that, he is a helmsman who is not ‘burned out’ and wants to succeed despite his scant track record and few reflectors.

This is positive because few modifications are expected in the cement group, which speaks to the confidence in most of the players with whom he felt comfortable.

Augusto Lotti also in CDMX. “I had nothing to think about when I found out about Cruz Azul’s interest” pic.twitter.com/ViZMBsr0eI – Adrián Esparza Oteo (@A_EsparzaOteo) November 5, 2022

This speaks well of Gutiérrez, who already plans what is to come and makes it clear that he will find a way for Cruz Azul to be the protagonist.