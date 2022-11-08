5 good things brought by the renewal of Raúl ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez as coach of Cruz Azul

The directive of the Blue Cross Machine decided that the coach Raul Gutierrez continued in office after a good performance on the bench.
After being criticized upon his arrival by a sector of fans, the ‘Potro’ dedicated himself to work and the positive numbers began to arrive.
Today in 90min we present you the 5 good things about the renewal of the Mexican strategist.
good results
Coach Raúl Gutiérrez has left a good taste in the mouth, and despite not being able to get Cruz Azul to the seed, in 10 games as head of the team since his interim, he added 6 wins, 2 draws and 2 setbacks. Without a doubt, good statistics that make the celestial public excited.
A Mexican rudder and thirsty for triumph
Without a doubt, and with the incursion of foreign coaches in Mexican soccer in recent years, it is important to have national strategists.
The ‘Potro’ is Mexican and, in addition to that, he is a helmsman who is not ‘burned out’ and wants to succeed despite his scant track record and few reflectors.
He will lay hands on Mexicans
Another positive point of the renewal of the ‘Potro’ with Cruz Azul is that it will use Mexican elements. True to his style, the coach is expected to rely mostly on national players and foreigners would only be the complement in his eleven.
meet the team
From the arrival of the ‘Potro’ to Cruz Azul in the month of August, and until the last match of the tournament in October, the technical director got to know his squad correctly, with whom he created a good dressing room atmosphere.
This is positive because few modifications are expected in the cement group, which speaks to the confidence in most of the players with whom he felt comfortable.
Immediate reinforcements
One of the advantages of the renewal of the ‘Potro’ are the reinforcements. Unlike the previous semester where the new players took a long time to arrive, now the helmsman already has 2 signings for Clausura 2023.
This speaks well of Gutiérrez, who already plans what is to come and makes it clear that he will find a way for Cruz Azul to be the protagonist.
