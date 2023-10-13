Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Apart from the first letter, St. Pölten and Salzburg hardly have anything in common. In a duel, one location clearly prevails.

Austria is a country full of fascinating cities and regions, each with its own unique charm. This also applies to Salzburg and St. Pölten. Salzburg is world-famous for the great musician Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the many Salzburg delicacies. Typical for St. Pölten is the location at the gates of the big city Capital Vienna, from which St. Pölten does not have to hide.

But the language of the two places is also unique, for example the Lower Austrian swear word vocabulary proves. In the end, a winner has to be chosen between St. Pölten and Salzburg. The capital of Lower Austria clearly prevails against Salzburg with a lot of winks, because:

1. No tourist crowds in St. Pölten

While the masses of tourists in Salzburg crowd through the narrow streets and historical sights, the residents of St. Pölten can stroll through their city in a relaxed manner without having to constantly fight through selfie sticks and guidebooks. St. Pölten is the ideal place for anyone who wants to enjoy Austrian life to the fullest without being overrun by tourists.

2. St. Pölten: A paradise for city guides

In Salzburg, city guides have to talk for hours about the history of the city, Mozart’s birthplace, the special features of the Mozartkugeln and the Hohensalzburg Fortress. In St. Pölten, city leaders can simply say: “Here we are and this is our church. Not much to explain but it’s cozy and charming.”

Salzburg is really beautiful, but St. Pölten is ahead in direct comparison. © Westend61/pond5images/Imago

3rd Salzburg Festival vs. Frequency Festival

Yes, Salzburg has the world-famous Salzburg Festival, which attracts classical music fans from all over the world. But St. Pölten has the Frequency Festival, which used to even take place in Salzburg. The Lower Austrian capital has obviously turned out to be a better location for this popular music festival with international and national music stars. Clear victory for St. Pölten.

4. St. Pölten’s humor is unbeatable

St. Pölten has a long tradition of good humor. The residents of this city know how to tell a joke and also like to laugh at themselves People in proud Salzburg also know jokes, but they can sometimes take themselves a little too seriously. In St. Pölten people are more open to fun and laughter, which makes their stay here even more entertaining.

5. Confusion is inevitable in Salzburg

Salzburg and St. Pölten are both state capitals of Austria. But while in St. Pölten you know unequivocally that it is the political center of Lower Austria, in the case of Salzburg confusion is inevitable. Because Salzburg is the name of the capital and the federal state at the same time. If you want to go to Salzburg, you always have to say whether you are going to the city or the country in general.

This duel may go to St. Pölten, but the proud Salzburg will not give in so easily. In comparison with the Salzburg, the capital city of Vienna, has a clear advantage.

This article was created with the help of machine assistance. For this purpose, a language model was used that is based on information from various sources. This text was edited by editor Julian Mayr before publication. Feel free to leave us feedback in our comments section.