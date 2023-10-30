Home page World

From: Julian Mayr

Innsbruck against Linz means Bergisel against Pöstlingberg and Nordkette against. Danube. In the end, the capital of Tyrol wins thanks to its golden landmark.

Austria is the country of mountains and the country by the river. This can hardly be seen more impressively anywhere else than in the state capitals of Tyrol and Upper Austria. Innsbruck is located in the heart of Tyrol and the Alps, while Linz is on the banks of the Danube. In both cities you will be well served with the typical cuisine of the respective federal states. Come to Innsbruck tasty Tyrolean delicacies on your plate, but in Linz you will served with Upper Austrian cuisine.

In terms of language, the two federal states don’t give each other anything away anyway. While the residents of the capital cities generally communicate in more understandable dialects, the rustic Tyrolean dialect and the Upper Austrian dialect is often barely understood elsewhere. At first glance, there is no clear winner in this duel. In the end, Innsbruck prevails quite clearly with a wink.

1. Mountain scenery beats river romance

Innsbruck is surrounded by majestic peaks and offers a breathtaking mountain backdrop that is second to none. The impressive panorama of the Nordkette and the surrounding mountains are not only a feast for the eyes, but also offer Innsbruck residents numerous outdoor activities such as hiking, skiing and mountaineering. Only at Hiking in Tyrol you will experience really strange situations. In Linz, residents are proud of the inviting banks of the Danube, but Innsbruck stands out with its spectacular mountains.

2. Innsbruck tourism wins

Innsbruck is a popular tourist destination, not only because of its mountain scenery, but also because of its numerous attractions and leisure options. The highest zoo in Europe, the Alpine Zoo, and the nearby Crystal Worlds in Wattens are just a few examples of attractions that delight visitors from all over the world. Linz certainly has its charms too, but Innsbruck offers a wider range of activities for tourists and locals alike.

3. Golden roof outshines everything

Innsbruck boasts the famous Golden Roof, which has more bling than many rap stars. It’s the perfect place to take selfies and feel like royalty. Linz may have one or two shining moments, but Innsbruck has the roof that puts all other roofs in the shade – and Linz’s main square anyway.

4. Bergisel vs. Pöstlingberg

When the name Innsbruck is mentioned, many people inevitably think of the legendary Bergisel. This hill in the south of the city, where several battles were fought and where the best ski jumpers in the world compete every year from the Bergisel ski jump, is an absolute landmark of Innsbruck. On the other hand, Linz may also have a sizeable hill in the city with the Pöstlingberg, which can even be reached with its own train. But compared to the Bergisel, the Pöstlingberg has no chance.

Linz’s Pöstlingberg cannot compare to Innsbruck’s Bergisel. © McPhoto/Sammy Minkoff/Imago

5. Innsbruck history is ahead

The state capital of Tyrol, Innsbruck, has a rich history that is not only reflected in its architecture and its countless monuments. The old town of Innsbruck is a historical gem that attracts visitors from all over the world. Linz, although not devoid of historical charm, simply cannot compete with the splendor and cultural heritage of Innsbruck.

So Innsbruck clearly prevails. So if you’ve now got a taste for it and want to pay a visit to the Tyrolean state capital, be warned. Apply in Tyrol Not only in the mountains there are unique unwritten rules.

