From: Julian Mayr

The duel of places is not just pumpkin seed oil versus cheese noodles. When comparing the two southern state capitals, completely different things count.

The south of Austria is a place of longing for many locals and tourists. No wonder, if you look at what it is There are so many natural wonders to marvel at in Carinthia gives. And in the Styria After all, you will find nothing less than a piece of Italy. There you will be enchanted by Austria’s Tuscany in the south of the state.

In terms of landscape, the two federal states don’t give each other anything, the same applies to the typical delicacies, such as one View of the Styrian menu shows. The comparison between Carinthia and Styria must therefore be decided in a duel between the state capitals. In the end, Graz wins clearly and thanks to a wink over Klagenfurt. And these are the reasons:

1. Graz student life wins

Graz is a university town through and through. Student life here has a special sense of humor. The Graz students not only have scripts and books in their heads, but also a happy and exuberant spirit. Klagenfurt also has a first-class science location with the Alpen-Adria University, but Graz is the crowning glory when it comes to student activity.

2. Graz clock tower beats Klagenfurt Lindwurm

Both Graz and Klagenfurt have a number of attractions. The most famous ones are the Lindwurmbrunnen at Neuer Platz in Klagenfurt and the striking clock tower on the Graz Schlossberg. While the Lindwurm in the heart of Klagenfurt is a nice attraction, the towering clock tower is simply in a different league. From the Schlossberg you have a breathtaking view of the entire city and can also practically see the time. In comparison, the Klagenfurt attraction is a small worm.

The duel between Graz and Klagenfurt is also decided by the most important landmarks: Clock Tower and Lindwurm. © fabio lotti/Zoonar/Pond5/Imago

3. Duel of the waters: Mur vs. Wörthersee

Carinthia is rightly considered a federal state of bathing lakes. The largest and most famous lake in Carinthia is Lake Wörthersee near Klagenfurt, which offers a nice place to cool off in summer with its turquoise water. Graz, on the other hand, does not have a swimming lake of this size to offer. But the state capital of Styria can score points with the largest river that flows through it: the Mur. The Mur flows not only through Graz and Styria, but also several countries. Lake Wörthersee, on the other hand, does not extend beyond Carinthia. Point for Graz.

4. Styrian pumpkin seed oil beats Carinthian Kasnudel

Graz is known for its exquisite culinary offerings, which go far beyond the famous pumpkin seed oil. The city is home to a variety of restaurants and inns that celebrate Austrian cuisine in all its diversity, but at the same time do not miss out on international dishes. Klagenfurt may also offer culinary delights, including the classic Carinthian Kasnudel, but Graz has the upper hand thanks to the dark green gold alone.

5. Graz’s cultural scene is ahead

Graz is not only a city for connoisseurs, but also a hotspot for cultural events. From music festivals to art exhibitions to theater performances, there is a wide range of activities in Graz all year round. Klagenfurt may have cultural highlights, but Graz is a big stage where creativity literally dances and the audience is thrilled.

Dear Klagenfurters, Graz is a bit too big for you. For that Klagenfurt but the capital Vienna is easy in the pocket.

