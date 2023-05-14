1) Inclusivity

eSports is highly competitive video games which manage to almost always guarantee the value of theinclusivenessin fact, in this sector there are no particular barriers to entry and above all the rule of meritocracy, as the results obtained by teams and single players are almost always objective and there for all to see. Furthermore, in the last year, there has also been a major increase female audience participation, demonstrating that in an area often criticized unjustifiably, there is no gender discrimination. Finally, eSports represent the latest frontier of freedom, as they allow anyone to form a private league in which they can compete with other players who can connect from anywhere in the world. In fact, in addition to the tournaments organized by large institutions, there are also very exciting minor tournaments that also allow amateur gamers to participate in prize leagues and be able to grapple with any opponent. For example in Gran Turismo, from the simple passion of Pietro Cappellaccio and thanks to the support of various sponsors, including the Terrybet.news blogthe league was born Union Esports Italy which today has more than 500 riders and 24 teams.

2) Entertainment and sporting values

Being particularly exciting video games, eSports have a great ability to entertain their audience. Indeed, in addition to the play component which certainly is not negligible, eSports offer gamers the opportunity to experience numerous ability and different values sportsmen. Among the skills that are most trained thanks to the use of video games, we find the manual dexteritythe visual-spatial coordinationi reflexes and theselective attention. Furthermore, since they are sports disciplines in all respects, eSports stimulate the ability to problem solving (in strategy games such as Moba), the cooperation (in team games) and the competitiveness. In fact, cooperating and competing are the two faces of the same coin that contribute to the growth of every person in any field. What better way to try them than through eSports?

3) The possibility of becoming professionals

For the new generations, dedicating themselves to eSports is a great opportunity to try to become professional athletes in a field different from the classic one and above all, making one’s passion a real one career possibilities. The best gamers are in fact selected by the scouts in circulation and are hired by large teams that decide to invest. A pro gamer is therefore usually under contract and receives a regular salary. However, in an industry where one can be successful as early as a teenager or even a child, it is becoming more and more urgent to law regulation Exporting, essential to protect the interests of the players, especially the younger ones. Furthermore, thanks to professionalism, it is possible to participate in more recognized national and international tournaments, such as the and Serie A Tim for Fifa, the GT Sports World Championships for Gran Turismo, i majors by Valve, the Dota 2 Asian Championship and the League of Legends World Championship.

Finally, the International Olympic Committee has finally embraced some categories of eSports, officially giving birth to the Olympic Esports Series 2023.

4) Possibility of making big profits

Successful gamers have the potential to make big money not just because of the contingents chords achieved with the most famous teamsbut also thanks to the presence of numerous sponsors who seek greater visibility in a high-potential sector. Gamers in fact, thanks to live streams on streaming platforms such as youtube and twitch, can become real celebrities with a large number of followers. For this reason, there are now many companies interested in sponsoring the most successful gamers by offering interesting contracts to promote their brand (for example, asking to wear one item of a particular brand rather than another).

Finally, each league has its own sponsors that allow you to raffle numerous prizes for the best finishers.

5) Socialization

In the world of eSports, many are being born community with a sense of membership very high and where the sharing it is practically daily. Finally, we must not forget that sharing does not only take place online, but also in real life, as there are more and more events that take place in presence and that attract an ever wider audience.

Esports is a fascinating world for anyone who loves adrenaline of the competition, both from player that gives viewer. However, the potential risks should not be forgotten, such as spending too many hours in front of a screen (among other things counterproductive for those who want to train and make a career!) and that of believing that becoming a professional is a game, when in fact it is a job that requires discipline and daily commitment.