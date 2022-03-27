London (Reuters)

England coach Gareth Southgate said Harry Kane is a candidate to break Wayne Rooney’s record to become England’s all-time leading goalscorer, and he hopes to succeed in this year’s World Cup final in Qatar.

Kane scored a late penalty in England’s 2-1 friendly win over Switzerland on Saturday, tying the 28-year-old’s record number of Bobby Charlton in second place with 49 goals, just four more than leaders Rooney, who scored 53 for his country. .

Southgate said: “The names he’s competing against and who are up there are amazing.

He added: “Harry will appreciate this history and it will mean a lot to him to be on this list and among these names.” It must be said that he looks like a candidate for progress and smashing the record.

In response to a question about his desire to break Kane’s record before the World Cup finals in Qatar, Southgate said: I would like him to break the record in the World Cup final.

“I think he’s calm about that,” he added. He feels confident that it can be achieved. His goals-per-game rate is fantastic.

The World Cup will be held from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.

England, the 1966 world champions, finished fourth in the last World Cup in Russia in 2018.