Do you already know who will be your valentine this year? Regardless of whether it is with friends, family, colleagues or a partner, we hope that you celebrate February 14 in the most comfortable way possible, that is, in style geek. If you don’t really get into the capitalist system that only implements expenses hanging on our manipulated emotions, how boring. This 2023, we recommend a funnier mood so that you can enjoy the simple fact of having another February, it’s a lot, it’s a lot. Embrace it.

In short, spaces are important because they manage to encapsulate everything, from the metaphorical space that is our body, the geographical ones that outline useless borders to our home and the places where we can have a good time, maybe later they will be pleasant memories.

This is why we decided to look for cute little places in CDMX that you could take a walk on February 14, 2023. Definitely, Whether you go alone or in company, they will be places you will want to visit again.

Hello Kitty Cafe

C. Lago Zurich 245 Local B-02-A, Amp Granada, 11529 Mexico City, CDMX

It is an impressive themed cafe that will embrace you in an environment full of flowers and pastel colors. There are also delicious desserts. This place will be love at first sight.

There will be no more correctly perfumed environment than this cafeteria for your February 14th.

Kochi Kochi Land

Dolores 10-Local C, Colonia Centro, Centro, Cuauhtémoc, 06000 Mexico City, CDMX

It is a franchise that is already in several places in the Mexican Republic, in it you can have an ice cream in the form of taiyaki and crepes of many colors, as well as milkshakes. All full of explosive details of sugar that simulate the Japanese desserts of our favorite animes.

Surely, the splendor of the place will sweeten your February 14th.

the leaky cauldron

Av. Pdte. Plutarco Elías Calles #1886, Banjidal, Iztapalapa, 09450 Mexico City, CDMX

Now that everyone is in the mood Hogwarts Legacy It’s the perfect time to go to a cafeteria themed on the Harry Potter saga, one of the most popular wizards of the 21st century.

You will not only find a quality setting full of details, but

You will be able to choose interesting drinks and dishes baptized with flirtatious and very ad oc names.

Without a doubt, a day that requires a pinch of magic.

Down The Rabbit Hole / Cafeteria & Creperie

Casa del Obrero Mundial 839, Álamos, Benito Juárez, 03400 Mexico City, CDMX

There is no better day than February 14 to immerse yourself in wonder and forget reality. Although it is always a good time to enjoy and celebrate love in any of its versions and stages.

So, the variety of magical dishes from Alicia’s cafeteria could turn you into a miniature to always be carried in your pocket.

Cafe 64

Mexico, 01180 Mexico City, CDMX, San Pedro de los Pinos, Álvaro Obregón, Calle 10 83-Local 24

A small cafeteria that also works as a gamer lounge. It has Nintendo Switch consoles that you can use while eating Japanese treats. They also have a menu with popular Asian dishes.

An outing with friends for February 14, full of sweets will be a perfect evening.

Kawaii U

Matías Romero 1023, Col del Valle Centro, Benito Juárez, 03100 Mexico City, CDMX

If you want an ice cream for this February 14, one of your best options is Kawaii U, which is similar to Kochi Kochi Land because it will give you taiyakis full of glitters.

little coffee

Av. Baja California 266, Colonia Condesa, Cuauhtémoc, 06100 Mexico City, CDMX

If you are a michi lover, this is a place that you will love because everything is themed with adorable cats. Besides, It is a space that protects kittens that can be given up for adoption.

The detailed cymbals will have you soaring with excitement.

Catfecito is a very noble and beautiful space to enjoy this February 14.

blu coffee

Saratoga 525BIS, Portales Nte, Benito Juárez, 03300 Mexico City, CDMX

A cafe like few others, the atmosphere is warm and every detail seems very homely. Although in general it is full of coffee and other things. It has very precious little desserts that will make you fall in love with its flavor and designs.

Now, if you want a heavier environment to spend a lot more time, you can go to the following places:

Gamer Score: Video game and arcade restaurant

Av. Insurgentes Sur 1862, Florida, Álvaro Obregón, 01030 Mexico City, CDMX

Well, this environment is definitely more for gaming than sitting down and talking. However, you will be able to yell while ordering chips, so everything will be fine.

Remember not to flame, behave at least on February 14, which is friendship day. Be a good and kind gamer.

On the other hand, if we are going to have very big celebrations and we want food. There are a couple of places that are famous for delight and elegance. Of course, you are definitely going to spend much more than in any of the previous coffees:

Mog Sumiya すみや

Pánuco River, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Mexico City, CDMX

lazy susan

Río Pánuco 132-Top floor, Cuauhtémoc, 06500 Mexico City, CDMX

But, you can also set up a game on Discord, an anime marathon with some sweets, or a meeting around the PS, Switch or Xbox, if you’re an otaku who doesn’t like to go out. There are always ways, you just need to adapt.

