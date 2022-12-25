Christmas is a time when consumerism is at its highest point and expenses come from all sides. But those who are affiliated with Xbox Game Pass can enjoy the newest games just by paying a subscription.

In this way they can save a little money, and incidentally, enjoy a large catalog of titles that instead of decreasing continues to increase. There is always something very worthwhile.

But Game Pass is not only available on Xbox consoles, but also on PC and mobile. All thanks to the power of cloud gaming, which allows you to enjoy various titles comfortably on the aforementioned platforms.

Currently there are several plans to enjoy this Microsoft service, and best of all, down payment it is quite low. Game Pass Ultimate only costs $10 pesos in Mexico, although only for the first month.

The same costs PC Game Pass and Game Pass for Console is at $149 pesos. So in this Christmas and year-end season, Xbox Game Pass is a very attractive solution to have an entertaining time.

If you were given a subscription to this service this Christmas season, make the most of it. That is why we took on the task of compiling five games that will surely attract your attention.

What games to take advantage of Xbox Game Pass at Christmas?

The following is a selection of games that you can enjoy on Xbox Game Pass this Christmas and not only on Xbox consoles, but also on mobile phones and PCs thanks to the cloud. As you can see, our choices stand out for their variety:

High on Life

Departure Date: December 12, 2022

This First Person Shooter with action-adventure and Metroidvania elements has drawn a lot of attention in recent times. Although it does not have multiplayer, it is a pleasant experience focused on a single participant and a casual visual section.

A Plague Tale Requiem

Departure Date: October 18, 2022

This acclaimed mix of action adventure with survival horror and stealth could not be ruled out from this selection of Xbox Game Pass games to enjoy at Christmas. This sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence follows the story of the brothers Amicia and Hugo de Rune.

TMNT Shredder’s Revenge

Departure Date: June 16, 2022

This beat ’em up is one of the most fun Ninja Turtle titles in recent years. Not only does it return to the spirit of arcade titles of the past, but it has new elements in line with today’s standards. It is a fun multiplayer adventure.

Eternal Doom

Departure Date: March 20, 2020

This frenetic and violent First Person Shooter is another essential on this list of Xbox Game Pass games to enjoy at Christmas. The Doom Slayer is back to exterminate the demons and he has new tricks and weapons to do it.

Persona 5 Royal

Departure Date: October 21, 2022

This Atlus RPG is an expanded and improved version of the original that offers many hours of gameplay, an entertaining story, a great battle system, and charismatic characters. This is a video game that only this great company is capable of creating.

