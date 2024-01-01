













Fountain: Xbox.

With just over three years of life, this platform manufactured by Microsoft gives access to many experiences. In some cases they are exclusive, especially if they come from the company's studios.

But others are actually cross-platform developments. The vast majority of companies producing AAA titles have created these or are doing so for the Xbox Series X.

However, independent developers also enter the scene, which are an example of how healthy the ecosystem is on a console.

Their creations are precisely those that help enrich the library of any system with multiple proposals.

Source: Xbox.

So the selection that we share with you of games for Xbox Series X takes the above into account. We not only choose titles that fully exploit the power of this machine but also those that offer something special to players.

In some cases they are exclusive and in others they can be played on other systems. But we think that in this Microsoft system they stand out quite a bit. Without further ado, we talk to you about our chosen ones.

What are the top five Xbox Series X games?

Control

Publisher/Developer: 505 Games/Remedy Entertainment

This action-adventure title really stood out when it came out in August 2019. The idea of ​​a paranormal investigator like Agent Jesse Faden, part of the Federal Bureau of Control, turned out to be very attractive.

Forza Horizon 5

Publisher/Developer: Xbox Game Studios/Playground Games

This racing simulator ended up becoming the favorite of many, and especially of players in Mexico because the courses are based in this country. Not only does it have great control, but it also has great graphics.

HiFi Rush

Publisher/Developer: Bethesda Softworks/Tango Gameworks

This creation from Tango Gameworks, which usually focuses on horror titles, surprised many. It is a proposal that mixes action with rhythm, which resulted in a colorful adventure full of humor and fun.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Publisher/Developer: Xbox Game Studios/Moon Studios

This sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest follows in the same footsteps and offers action on Metroidvania-style platforms. It is a proposal that stands out for its careful musical and graphic sections, in addition to its great playability on Xbox Series X.

starfield

Publisher/Developer: Bethesda Softworks/ Bethesda Game Studios

A true space odyssey that takes players to travel through space, visit several planets and meet multiple characters in a journey that provides many hours of fun. One of the most notable titles of 2023.

