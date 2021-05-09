The ability to play titles from past generations on current consoles has been one of Microsoft’s great obsessions for a few years. The backward compatibility has been headed in that direction, but Xbox has decided to go one step further with FPS Boost. It is no longer just about keeping old games from the environment, but about improving them technically and adapting them to current times. With this program the number of frames per second of video games of the Xbox One generation (at least for now) and also other features.

Some days ago They joined to the list of games benefited by the FPS Boost more than 70 works and today we want to talk to you about 5 games with FPS Boost you have to play. These are titles that in their day lacked that technical plus to be well received or that simply thanks to this tool improve considerably and that is why you should give them a chance if you have not done so yet. Let’s go there.

5 games with FPS Boost you have to play

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Few games were as critically influenced by their glitches as Assassin’s Creed Unity. It was not for less, because the Ubisoft game began being practically unplayable. The problems ended up almost completely disappearing, but now thanks to FPS Boost it goes even further. And it is that being able to play this fantastic title set in the French Revolution at 60 fps is a luxury that you should not miss.

Dragon Age Inquisition

In the list of games improved thanks to FPS Boost we have a whole GOTY. Specifically, 2014. We are talking about Dragon Age Inquisition, which raised the BioWare company to the altars. If it was already good at the time, imagine how it will be with more frames per second and lower load times. Any reason is good to meet with Solas again.

Metro Redux

A few hours ago the date on which the Metro Exodus next-gen patch would arrive was announced, so it is a great time to replay the saga. In that sense, Metro 2033 and Metro Last Light are other of those two games that benefit from FPS Boost. In fact, both titles now run at 120 fps, so tackling the dangers of the subway and freezing Russia will be more satisfying than ever.

Metro Exodus Complete Edition already has a release date on Xbox Series X | S

Prey

One of the great undervalues ​​of the past generation. Arkane must not be discovered by anyone because the French touched the sky with Dishonored. However, Prey went unnoticed and is a title that combines the best of Dishonored with touches of Alien Isolation. FPS Boost gets it to go to 60 frames per second and considerably reduces loading times, which were the title’s biggest problem.