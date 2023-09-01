We give the start to the strongest and most intense season of releases of the year within the medium. September marks that time in which our portfolio and time will suffer a lot and in which, of course, we will have to make important decisions about where we are going to focus our attention. Xbox puts its strongest card in many years on the table, while Warner Bros. and Electronic Arts itself will make bets that if they don’t go as expected, they could endanger the companies. Things are looking extremely good and the excitement is through the roof, so we have prepared a special list of the five games we create, you must keep in mind throughout the next four weekssame that will be full of premieres that will undoubtedly give something to talk about.

Starfield

moment of truth After a very long development process in which Microsoft’s notorious purchase took place, Bethesda is finally ready to launch its next great RPG, one that has made expectations truly sky-high, as added to the studio’s popularity, it expect Xbox to present that awesome exclusive that will put you in competition head-to-head with Sony and Nintendo. We not only hope that Starfield It is a good game, it is expected to become one of the benchmarks of the genre and of course, it will be fighting for the Game of the Year title in December. We’ll know what it’s made of when it launches on Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 6. Get ready to explore the stars and discover what lies beyond the final frontier.

Lies of P

The way in which the FromSoftware formula has permeated the entire medium is not something you see every day. For proof, the dozens of games called Soulslike that are published every month. Of course, knowing what is worth it and what is not is somewhat complicated, however, since it was introduced, Lies of P It drew a lot of attention, as it has an extremely interesting concept that addresses the story of the always iconic Pinocchio with a dark tone and striking art. The reality is that this specific title can go anywhere, since its developer and publisher are also little known. Anyway, the demo from a few weeks ago gave us a glimpse that things are on the right track, so we are almost sure that this September 19 when it is being launched on both past and current generation consoles and PC, we will have a good experience that could surprise us quite a bit.

Mortal Kombat 1

After the enormous success of the last two installments, NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. are ready to launch a new game in their flagship series. Mortal Kombat 1 looks brutal, and we are completely sure that he will leave his passionate fans more than happy, giving them the bloodbath and viscera What they deserve. The idea of ​​putting number one in the title sends different messages, the most important being that we are facing a kind of new beginning for the franchise, which will bring back old acquaintances and, at the same time, will introduce completely new characters to the options. that we will have to choose. Regarding its launch, you can expect it on September 19, with the interesting decision to come out on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Switch. Yes, there will be a version for the Nintendo console, while the PS4 and Xbox One were put aside.

payday 3

Cooperative multiplayer games are in the midst of a crisis. It has become normal to see constant attempts of different types that, as soon as they are released, fail miserably to close their service shortly after. Somehow, Starbreeze Studios has managed to keep its proposal current and with a captive audience that has proven to be extremely loyal. After the success of its second installment, the studio is ready to launch payday 3 with a lot of news and improvements that are already giving a lot to talk about. We have to wait until the following September 21 to see if everything remains on track or not when this title is released on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Get ready to assemble your squad and thus become the most effective thief.

EA Sports FC 24

After all the controversy and even scandal that was generated when Electronic Arts announced that its relationship with FIFA had ended, it is time for us to see what direction one of the oldest and most successful sports game franchises in the entire industry will take. EA Sports FC 24 It takes everything that’s been built for years, only now without the all-important license from international soccer’s highest regulatory body. It remains to be seen if the Redwood publisher manages to overcome the challenge and thus continue to be the king of football games. Expect to return to the grass and the big stadiums when this game is released on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Switch and PC, next September 29.