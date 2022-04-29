We continue in what could be considered one of the lowest seasons that the medium has had in a long time if we talk about releases. April was a pretty weak month and undoubtedly, May will not be far behind, as basically all major publishers have decided to save their strong cards for later. However, that does not mean that everything will be completely dry, because there are a couple of quite interesting releases that we believe are worth paying attention to. For this reason, we have prepared a list in which we tell you about five games that will be arriving in the next four weeks that you should check out.

Trek to Yomi

Since it was revealed a few weeks ago, it became clear to us that the new Devolver Digital publication had something special about it. The way Trek to Yomi looks is completely different from any other title, thanks to its striking black and white aesthetic that seeks to emulate the look & feel of an old silent film from the early 20th century, specifically cinematography. so characteristic of Akira Kurosawa. And yes, indeed, we are facing a samurai game set in the Edo period where we will take control of a young apprentice who must embark on a journey beyond our own world in search of justice. Do not miss this new indie that will be arriving this May 5 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

Salt and Sacrifice

We know perfectly well that the metroidvania indie market with soulslike elements is super saturated, however, we have to recognize that there are names that we have to respect, such as Salt and Sanctruary, a 2016 title that caused a huge stir and that this May 10 will be receiving a complete sequel under the name of Salt and Sacrifice, which, It will arrive on PS4, PS5 and PC with the enormous promise of surpassing all the wonderful concepts and well-executed ideas of its predecessor. Undoubtedly, it will be one of the independent proposals that give the most to talk about in this 2022.

Evil Dead: The Game

Surely if you are a fan of horror movies, you will have among your favorites the Evil Dead films, the same ones that by the hand of the always beloved, Sam Raimi, became all classics during the eighties. Well, appealing again to our nostalgia and following a bit in the footsteps of other franchises of this type, next May 13 we will be entering Evil Dead: The Game, an asymmetric multiplayer experience where one player will take on the role of villain , while the rest will try to escape from him. The reality is that these experiments have had mixed results, but we believe that this time around, at least something worthy of the fans will be delivered.

Sniper Elite 5

Sniper games have always had a special place among those who love shooting titles. There is something particular about making an accurate long-distance shot without revealing your position that has become the basis of entire experiences such as, for example, the Sniper Elite series, which, on May 26, will be welcoming its fifth numerical delivery. The wait for this game has been a bit long and the expectations are quite high, more due to the fact that in addition to coming to last generation consoles, it will also do so in the current one, as well as of course, PC. Undoubtedly it fills us with emotion to return to this world, because the reality is that we are facing one of those series that have not known how to fail their niche of fans.

Pac-Man Museum +

The classics never die and for proof, the way in which Pac-Man always finds a way to stay current. After the success of the 2014 mega-compilation, this May 27, Bandai Namco will be putting on the market Pac-Man Museum +, a collection that includes 14 of the best titles of the iconic character, passing from his era in the arcades. , even home and portable consoles. The truth is that there is never a failure or risk with this type of product, fun and value for your money are completely guaranteed. He hopes to return to waka waka on the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.