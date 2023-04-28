We are dangerously close to the end of the first half of the year. Yeah, in the blink of an eye, 2023 begins to get old, which, of course, does not mean that the premieres of video game they will slow down. Now without E3 ahead, several publishers have decided that May It is a great window to put your strongest cards on the table, so if you were expecting a relaxed and calm period, we have the news that it will not be like that at all. Companies like Nintendo, Bethesda and 2K will make considerable bets that we believe you should take into account. Without further ado, here you go five releases happening over the next four weeks that you should definitely have on your radar.

redfall

Bethesda is keeping a great pace. After they became part of Xbox, the important publisher and its studies demonstrate their great worth and above all perseverance by launching new games practically non-stop, this of course, come to correct the path that Microsoft had taken in recent years with truly few premieres. From the hand of Arkane Studios, next May 2 Redfall will be coming to us exclusively on Xbox Series X | S, as well as on PC. This all-new IP takes the FPS genre and puts you in the middle of a wacky world filled with vampires and other supernatural creatures. The truth is that so far everything looks very good, and the enormous prestige of the studio behind the project makes us think that we will be receiving a great game.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The wait is finally over. Following an early announcement at E3 2019, Nintendo is ready for the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild to land exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on May 12. It goes without saying that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is not only the most anticipated video game this year, we could well say that it is the most expectation has caused in the last decade. The information about the game has reached how many drops and in a very sporadic way, however, in the last couple of weeks, what the company has shown has allowed us to glimpse that in effect, we are facing one of the greatest adventures that the medium has. never seen and therefore above all an event for anyone who enjoys gaming. There is very little left for any doubt to be cleared up and we can return to Hyrule.

LEGO 2K Drive

For a long time now, LEGO games have been heavily artistically stagnant. Despite the fact that they are still charming because of the franchises they represent and, of course, extremely successful commercially, the truth is that the formula is worn out and urgently needed to be renewed. Knowing this perfectly, the Danish toy company has decided to form an alliance with 2K Games to launch a new title, one that now takes us to the world of racing with a totally renewed face. LEGO 2K Drive feels like just what was needed, a fun title with fresh ideas. You can expect it this May 19 on both past and current generation consoles, as well as on the Nintendo Switch and PC.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

One of the big questions this year and actually, a game that has generated very little noise, most likely due to the lack of success of the Amazon Prime series and of course, because the character we are going to control is not to everyone’s taste. all. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum can go anywhere, so we also can’t rule out being surprised with a great game that rekindles our love for Tolkien’s creations. In case you don’t know, this is an adventure title very attached to stealth in which of course, we are going to take control of Gollum. Its premiere has finally been agreed for May 25 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, this after a series of delays that are said to have put it close to cancellation. A Switch version is announced, but no confirmed date for now.

System Shock

We are almost sure that if you grew up in the nineties with computer games, you will have System Shock on your radar or even among your favorites, an epoch-making FPS developed by Nightdive Studios that served as a strong inspiration for the birth of sagas. the size of Bioshock. Well, after going through a tough development process that had it in doubt on more than one occasion, the promised remake of this great classic is ready to hit the market on May 30, with the great news that it will both for past and current generation consoles, as well as for the PC, so almost anyone can enjoy it. Now it remains to wait for this new work to do justice to the original work.