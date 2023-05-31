We are getting dangerously close to the end of the first half of the year, leaving us with a lot of games that, for the most part, have more than fulfilled everything they promised. June It is usually a not very intense month in terms of releases due to summer events, however, in the absence of E3 in 2023, several publishers have been encouraged to put their strongest cards on the table. Things are looking pretty good in general, although there are also a couple of titles that are still a big unknown as to what kind of results they will give at the end of the day. Without further ado, we leave you with five games that we believe, you should keep in mind during the next four weeksWell, we are sure that in one way or another, they will give a lot to talk about. Tell us which of all of them is the one you are looking forward to the most or yes, of course, we missed putting one on our list.

Street Fighter 6

After everything complicated that was the process of launching Street Fighter V and of course, its rocky life cycle thanks to the chosen model, Capcom has the important mission of vindicating the series with a new numerical installment. So far, everything shown in Street Fighter 6 indicates that things are on the right track, because in addition to having an extremely solid fighting game in all its sections, we have a product full of content and things to do. Our only real concern is the issue of the World Tour, so it doesn’t end up convincing. He hopes to return to the streets to fight together with Ryu, Ken, Chun-Li and company, next June 2 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Diablo IV

The wait has been long and even agonizing at times, however, it seems that finally, Blizzard is fully ready to launch Diablo IV. What we have been able to see and prove thanks to its test periods gives us an indication that the legendary developer will live up to what all its fans are waiting for, this despite the very dark and complicated moments that it has been living for a long time. some years. On the one hand, we are presented with the game in its most classic form, but on the other, we will be betting on a modern, dynamic game that is very well landed in each of its sections. We just hope that we are not going to get some bad surprise thanks to the implementation of things like microtransactions. Our return to hell has been agreed for this June 6 for both past console, current generation and of course, PC. And the Switch? For now, nothing of this version that will probably happen.

F1 23

The Formula 1 season is at a very exciting time due to how competitive the last few races have been and, as every year, the official video game of the highest category of motor sport is ready to be launched on the market, of course, with the mission correct the path a bit after the last installment was not what many fans were waiting for. Now under the baton of Electronic Arts, the people of Code Masters will be trying their luck this June 16 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. For men, the decision to continue launching on consoles of the last generation has stagnated the series on a technical level, however, if one stops to see the gigantic installed base that currently exists for said hardware, it simply does not make commercial sense, especially if We are talking about a sports game that appeals to a somewhat more casual audience if we are talking about gaming.

Crash Team Rumble

Despite being a fantastic modern platformer and having done justice to the entire legacy of the series to which it belongs, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was a true commercial failure, so a prompt return of said character seemed really complicated. However, to everyone’s surprise, Activision decided to do another test with Toys for Bob at the head of the project, this time with a title called Crash Team Rumble that rather bets on a multiplayer model quite different from what we had seen before. The truth is that for now, what is shown in this game is not very exciting and everything seems to indicate that it will crash, but in the end, it is necessary to have the product in hand to be able to give a much more accurate opinion. In case you are interested, wait for the return of the famous marsupial on June 20 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

final fantasy 16

Undoubtedly, one of the big stars this year and one of the games that has raised the most expectations. Final Fantasy XVI seems to be the next step for modern high production JPGs. Square Enix has pinned all its hopes on said release after its other releases did not end up taking off. We are sure that in the end the game we have been waiting for so much will be delivered and that it will even be one of the most serious contenders for the coveted Game of the Year nomination. The next great chapter of the mythical role-playing game saga has been agreed to land exclusively on the PlayStation 5 this June 22, this with no clear plans as to whether it could ever reach other platforms.