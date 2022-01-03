2021 was gone in the blink of an eye. 2022 is upon us and ready to go. Normally, January is usually a fairly weak month if we talk about video game premieres, since the vast majority of companies continue to consider it as a period in which the consumer is not so willing to continue spending after the holidays. Despite the above, the next four weeks look pretty good because there are definitely several releases that will give a lot to talk about. For this reason, we have prepared for you a list of Five games launching in January 2022 that we believe should be on your radar. We await your comments on this matter.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

After the enormous success in every way that Rainbow Six Siege became, Ubisoft is ready to make a new attempt with this beloved franchise, one that curiously will put the competitive and esports side aside, to bet on a cooperative experience a lot. more closed. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction will take some liberties that we have never seen in the series, including touching on supernatural themes that, as expected, already caused some reactions among the community. It is worth remembering that this title announced since E3 2019, had to change its initial name which had the worst possible timing due to the pandemic that continues to afflict us. Anyway, we will have to give this new multiplayer FPS a chance when it is launched on basically all platforms on January 20.

Windjammers 2

Surely if you grew up in the nineties and you liked spending a lot of time in the arcades, you had among your favorites Windjammers, that interesting and very fun title in which you competed in record throwing matches, this in the middle of a colorful beach full of details. Well, as nostalgia continues to be an important pillar of this industry, on January 20, by the hand of the always great, Dotemu, Windjammers 2 will be launching on PS4, Switch, Xbox One and PC, a sequel to the 1994 classic we enjoyed so much at the Neo Geo. The truth is that what has been shown so far in this title looks really great, because it is undoubtedly capturing all the essence of the classic and at the same time, it implements new ideas at the gameplay level that look great.

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2

Surely if you are a lover of the Mega Man series, you will have in mind that for a while, Inti Creates has continued with its legacy through a completely new series, one that undoubtedly takes the most modern concepts of the Zero saga . Gunvolt has become a new cult character among those who like the classic run & gun that are still being made these days and luckily for all of us, on January 27 a new installment will be launched on all platforms. We are talking about Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2, a sequel to that wonderful 2019 spin-off that came to refresh the series’ own formula and we hope that this path will continue in this new game. We just can’t wait to get more of this pure form of design.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Whenever a new Pokémon installment hits the market, all kinds of reactions are heard. On the one hand, there are those who like the series to maintain its most classic and pure form, and on the other, there are the progressives who assure that it is time for the next step to be taken. Well, on January 28, we will be witnessing an event for this super successful franchise, because Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be launching on the Nintendo Switch with the important mission of revolutionizing the way in which these iconic characters have always worked. RPG. At the moment, we continue with a lot of doubts about what is the true path of this game and above all, what it represents for the future of Pikachu and company, but what we are sure of is that the eyes of the entire industry they will be on it to see what turns out.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

We live in an age where re-releases are an important part of the industry, which undoubtedly always generates controversy. Regardless of which side you are on, what is undeniable is the positive that the largest number of games are available to anyone who wants to enjoy them. Without a doubt, two of the biggest games on the PS4 were Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. For this reason, PlayStation has decided to give them a cat’s hand to improve them technically and thus, bring them back in new versions to the PS5. These two huge titles will be selling right at the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection this January 28, of course, as an exclusive to Sony’s latest console. There is simply no better way to enjoy these wonderful adventures than with all the power of a PS5.