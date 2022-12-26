Start 2023 with a lot of illusions, desires, things to fulfill and many, many video games. Despite the fact that we have barely been recovering from the intense strong season of 2022 that lasted even until the second half of December, January arrives with several important releases that represent strong AAA bets for companies such as Nintendo, Square Enix and Electronic Arts. The truth is that there will be four extremely intense weeks of releases, so you should plan well for the famous start of the year slope, since so many such good titles will undoubtedly not help our finances. Here we tell you about five that we believe, you should keep in mind.

One Piece Odyssey

It’s hard to think of an anime as big and important as One Piece. For many, only names like Dragon Ball or Evangelion are comparable. The relevance of Luffy and company does not decrease despite its years of history and dozens of chapters, so we constantly continue to see new products of all kinds. On this occasion, Bandai Namco wants to do it true justice in the world of gaming, creating a much bigger and more ambitious title than any other that has been seen in the series, one that will go the way of RPG. So far, what has been shown of One Piece Odyssey looks good, but we also do not want to raise our expectations so much and rather wait to give an opinion when it is released this January 12 on past and current generation consoles, as well as on PC.

Fire Emblem: Engage

The name of Fire Emblem has become one of the most relevant for Nintendo, this after having spent most of its history as a series addressed by few because of the genre it represents. After having had a screaming 2022 for tactical role-playing games, it is time for Fire Emblem: Engage to land, this with a huge responsibility for the aforementioned and of course, for the fantastic result that was had a few years ago with Fire Emblem : Three Houses. In Intelligent Systems we trust and we are completely sure that this January 20 we will be enjoying a new exclusive jewel of the Nintendo Switch.

Forspoken

2022 was very interesting for Square Enix, since it took the path of betting on AA productions that will not attract too much attention but of course, they would not have the costs of larger projects. Of course, the parents of Final Fantasy can’t stay on this line forever, so they will open 2023 with a huge bet that will bring back the home-made graphics engine. Forspoken is the name of said highly produced title that will make use of all the power of the PS5, since on consoles, it will be released exclusively on the Sony platform this January 24 along with a PC version. We are sure that a great action game will be delivered to us, the doubts actually fall on what kind of work will be presented at the open world level.

dead space

The survival horrors are experiencing a kind of triumphant comeback. After a few weeks ago, Glen Schofield returned in great shape with what was The Callisto Protocol, the game that launched him to fame will do the same on January 27, this through a total remake made by the people of Motive Studio. Needless to say, the enormous importance that Dead Space has not only for its genre, but for modern video game development, becoming an instant classic when it was released more than a decade ago. Go prepare your PS5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PC for the return of Isaac Clarke, because the truth is that everything looks sensationally good and we are sure, we will be given this title that looks and behaves up to par what current generation hardware can do.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

SpongeBob has become an important part of modern popular culture. Nick’s cartoon has transcended generations and despite its long years of history, it remains one of many’s favorite animated series. That is why the products based on his fun universe do not stop arriving and on January 31 we will have a totally new video game about the sponge with checkered pants that lives at the bottom of the sea. The reality is that SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake can go anywhere, but we are inclined to say that we will have a decent and decent game. You can look forward to a return to Bikini Bottom on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.