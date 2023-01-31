2023 is just getting started and video game premieres are at their best. After the last week of January kicked off what we can consider this strong season, February appears as one of the most intense months of the year, as we will have multiple releases of all kinds and for all tastes, several of them being the most expected in a long time. The truth is that once again, the first to suffer will be our wallets, so we recommend that you take the necessary measures to survive. Without further ado, here you go five games that will be released in the next four weeks and we believe, you should keep in mind.

Hogwarts Legacy

Yes, the wait is finally over and we can tell you that from what we have tested, Hogwarts Legacy lives up to what is being promised. This single player RPG will be a dream for all Harry Potter fans because of the way it allows us to freely explore the halls of the iconic wizarding school and its surroundings. The best thing about this whole thing is that the combat, as well as its prequel story, look really good. Spells and Charms will land on the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC this February 10. And what about the versions for last generation consoles and Nintendo Switch? Well, those will have to wait for more weeks, as Avalanche and Warner continue to work to optimize this demanding experience for said hardware.

Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Yakuza fans, rejoice, for a new game in the series is on its way. Like a Dragon: Ishin! It is precisely a spin-off of the beloved Like a Dragon that amazed us a couple of years ago and that basically came to reinvent the entire Yakuza saga. On this occasion we will have to travel to the world of the samurai at the end of the Edo period in this title that could be considered a remake of that installment released in 2014 that to date had not left Japan for unknown reasons. The truth is that what has been shown so far has us very excited, so we can’t wait for it to be February 21st and we can enjoy it both on last generation consoles, and on current and of course, PC. No, at the moment it has not been said if there are plans to make a version for the Nintendo Switch.

Atomic Heart

Since it was first shown, we couldn’t help but feel attracted to Atomic Heart, a first-person shooter that spreads personality throughout its Soviet art style, frenetic gameplay and various ideas that remind us a lot of what BioShock was. Something extremely curious about this title, which by the way, is scheduled to land on past and current generation consoles, as well as on PC on February 21, is that it is being developed by a completely unknown studio in Cyprus known as Mundfish, which As far as we know, this would be his debut game. Anyway, the fact that Focus Entertainment is in the publication, leaves us calm and with the idea that we will be receiving a good game.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

The following February 22 will be a very important day for PlayStation, as its new virtual reality device will be released. The truth is that if one reviews the launch games that the so-called PS VR2 will have, there is little to be excited about, however, we will have a first party that does attract a lot of attention. Horizon Call of the Mountain is set to become the viewer’s flagship game and of course, be a demonstration of what all the new technology it includes is capable of. The truth is that returning to the world of Aloy and company through something so new excites us a lot and, of course, leaves us very curious about what all this new commitment from Sony will be for the future. Of course, this title comes exclusively from PS5 and with the mandatory requirement of having the VR device to be able to play it.

Octopath Traveler II

It seems like yesterday when our Nintendo Switches were decked out with the exclusive arrival of Octopath Traveler, an RPG with an unparalleled visual style that largely transported us back to the magical world that this genre created in the 1990s. Well, after its great success and of course, what Triangle Strategy was, Square Enix got down to work to have a sequel ready. Needless to say, Octopath Traveler II looks sensationally good and we’re already dying because it’s February 24th to play it. The good news for many is that this time, its premiere will not be limited only to the Nintendo hybrid, but will also be coming to PS4, PS5 and PC on the same date… yes, for some strange reason and at least for now. It is not known if it will reach Xbox consoles.