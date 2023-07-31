Half of 2023 has been considerably quiet when it comes to video game releases. Above all, July represented a period of calm for the industry, a calm that, of course, will not last long. Despite the fact that August could not be considered part of the strong season of the year at all, the reality is that it does glimpse how intense things are going to get very soon. EA makes a couple of strong bets, while FromSoftware presents a new proposal. Not to mention the pair of indies that are coming up, which have us very excited. Without further ado, here you go five titles that are scheduled to launch in the next four weeks and those of us who believe, you should not lose track of anything.

Madden NFL 24

Time to return to the gridiron with a new installment of the most beloved series of NFL games. After a couple of years leaving fans wanting more, EA is ready to go. Madden NFL 24, a delivery that, it seems, has the sole objective of surpassing its predecessors and once again being one of the great references of sports titles, this through the application of a completely new physics engine, as well as very notable improvements in the section graphic that of course, give a new level of detail to everything we see on the screen. Now that we are just a short time before a new season of American football begins, it is the best time to jump back to command your favorite franchise, this when the next August 15 is launched on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Immortals of Aveum

Most likely, this game is passing under your radar due to the little publicity and noise that is being made to it in general. If so, we tell you that Immortals of Aveum is an Ascendant Studios production under Electronic Arts publishing. This FPS set in a fantasy world looks really good because of its crazy concept and how fast its gameplay will be. We will have to see a lot more of the story to decide if it is good or not, but in general, it seems to be a title with a very good presentation that we believe you should keep in mind, especially if, for example, you liked it. Doom Eternal. Of course, there is a risk that in the end it will be a not so outstanding title and without much personality, but if we had to bet, we would say that something of a very good cut will be delivered to us. Look forward to enjoying this whole adventure on August 22 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Blasphemous 2

After a few years ago, Blasphemous became one of the most notorious independent Metroidvania in the entire industry thanks to its unparalleled visual style and controversial context, the Spaniards at The Game Kitchen are back with the much-requested sequel, one that undoubtedly carries a lot more responsibility due to its popularity. which the studio itself won. Now with full Team 17 publishing support, Blasphemous 2 is emerging as one of the great indies of this year, making important promises that we could bet, they are going to be fulfilled in a good way, although of course, we will not know for sure until the game is released on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC and Nintendo Switch on August 24.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

FromSoftware is back. After Elden Ring became a monumental commercial success, the Japanese developer has chosen not to do what everyone expected and better, return a bit to its roots with a series that has always been niche. Quite unexpectedly, some time ago, the parents of Dark Souls announced that their next big project will be Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, a title of highlights that, as we already told you, returns to a saga that had been forgotten for a decade. The mastery and popularity that the studio has gained in all that time make this title one of the most anticipated of the year and, most likely, the gateway for many in this not-so-explored genre. We are completely sure that this August 25 we will be more than happy when the title is coming to both past and new generation consoles, as well as to PC.

sea ​​of ​​stars

The independent scene continues to be extremely important for the entire medium and in a few more days, Sabotage Studio will jump into the ring with a game that since it was shown, we fell in love with its look and ideas in general. The creators of The Messenger has an important responsibility ahead, because in addition to the fact that they are no longer an unknown study, the promises they have made with sea ​​of ​​stars they are of consideration. According to the developers, their new installment will be a love letter to the RPGs of the 16-bit era, especially the highly acclaimed Chrono trigger. We can only wait to see if all this is fulfilled or not, since the game has been agreed to launch on August 29 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Switch, with the feature that It will be available day one in the Game Pass service.