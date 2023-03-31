What an intense year 2023 is being. These first months have not let us breathe and despite the fact that spring has arrived, it seems that the companies do not have any kind of plan to slow down. If you thought that March was strong, get ready, because April is undoubtedly loaded with some of the most important and anticipated premieres in a long time. The decision of what to play will not be easy, so we recommend you think about it very well. Without further ado, here you go five games we believe, you must keep track of them very closely over the next four weeksWell, we are sure, they will give a lot to talk about. Tell us which title you are most looking forward to in April.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

The blue bomber is back. After the success and good results obtained in its most recent compilations and collections, Capcom will bet on a somewhat lesser-known saga and that, in reality, is quite far from what one normally thinks when someone mentions this character. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection will make available on modern platforms all the titles released in the Game Boy Advance era that led this world down the path of RPGs. Do we recommend them? Of course. Despite the fact that although we are not dealing with action titles and platforms, the way in which they approach the role is extremely interesting and very enjoyable. Step into the digital world when this collection launches on April 14 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PC. Yes, once again the Xbox One was left out.

Minecraft Legends

The world of Minecraft is truly immense and it is really a series that can be expanded in any way or direction. For proof, what we saw a few years ago with Minecraft Dungeons, a game that led the entire universe of cubes to a kind of dungeon crawler very Diablo. Not to mention the strange experiment that Minecraft: Story Mode represented. Now, the people of Mojang, in collaboration with Blackbird Interactive, will launch Minecraft Legends, a strategy and resource management title with a markedly original style and concept that undoubtedly draws our attention, especially due to the PvP approach it will have. Look out for this new experience when it launches on April 18 on current and last-gen consoles, as well as Nintendo Switch and PC. There is simply no excuse not to give it a try.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp

After having had the worst timing in the world and in one of those coincidences that seemed impossible to suffer almost the same fate as the game on which it is based, it seems that finally, everything is ready for the release of Advance Wars 1+2 : Re-Boot Camp, which was scheduled to launch a year ago, but due to the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Nintendo decided to pull everything back so as not to hurt sensibilities. The good news is that we can finally enjoy this work by WayForward, which almost completely remakes the super classic Advance Wars that saw the light of day on the Game Boy Advance at the beginning of the current century. We will return to the battlefield this April 21 exclusively for the Switch. A true must-see this season.

Dead Island 2

Yes we know. Dead Island are not games with the best reputation in the world. The truth is that what Techland had done in the past had enormous potential, but due to surely corporate decisions, the final result of these titles was left to be. Proof of this was what the Polish study did later with Dying Light, extremely well-made games. Well, what seemed impossible to many is about to happen. From the hand of Dambuster Studios and of course, with all the financial support of Deep Silver, Dead Island 2 is scheduled to be released on April 21 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. The truth is that things look at least interesting. Let’s hope that day we are receiving the zombie game that we all wait for.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Undoubtedly one of the biggest releases this year. After some time ago, Respawn Entertainment made it clear to the world that they were much more than an FPS studio with what was Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, it’s time for them to prove their worth again with a direct sequel to the exciting The story of Cal Kestis, who on this occasion is a much more mature Jedi than of course, has much more important problems. We simply can’t wait to get our hands on this adventure that we are sure will live up to what all the fans are waiting for. But hey, when will it be released? Well, after the unfortunate delay a few weeks ago, the title has been agreed to only reach current-generation consoles and PC, this April 28, a date that will now surely be fulfilled.