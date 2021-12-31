Although this is a time to be with the family and live with those we love the most, this time, due to the pandemic, many of us will have to stay at home, so today we give you 5 games to start the New Year as it should be .

World of warcraft

MMORPGs always have high player activity and World of warcraft is no exception.

You can spend your New Year with your friends in one of the taverns and even celebrate with a great banquet, which even if you can’t try it, it will be the same or more fun, since you will save on washing dishes.

After dinner you can go exploring and battle the odd creature for an action-packed New Year.

Fortnite

If you want to avoid the temptation to fight over Grandma’s grounds, better fight to take first place in the battle royale from Epic games.

The community is big enough for you to have all the fun and you can also see the fireworks with which you will celebrate without leaving home.

Final Fantasy XIV Online

If you want to collaborate with others to kill big monsters, then this game is the one for you.

The popular online title of Square enix has everything to welcome you with open arms this day, especially since the event is approaching Heavensturn, which will arrive to celebrate the New Year.

Halo Infinite

If you prefer to summon a 2022 full of action and lots of competition, the multiplayer of Halo Inifinite He is the right one.

Being a recent release the community is very active and you can be sure that you will not be left alone and bored at midnight.

Instead of your twelve grapes, mark your purposes with 12 kills.

League of Legends

The MOBA of Riot games It is the right option to start your year intensely in the company of your friends.

Whether in an Aram or Summoner’s Rift, you are guaranteed hours of fun and can toast with a potion and a victory.

So now you know, if you don’t have a plan for tonight yet, any of these titles will guarantee you a pretty fun New Year (unless they fall off).

