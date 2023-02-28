2023 just hasn’t let us rest. Since mid-January, what we can definitely consider to be a strong season of premieres began, since considerable efforts have been made on all fronts. February did not let up and it seems that March also has several surprises in store for us before what might seem like a summer break. The truth is that next month looks sensational and if you are one of those who is going to want to have it all, we recommend that you go making a section, because things will get intense. Without further ado, here you go five games that we believe, you must keep track of him very closely over the next four weeks.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

After having surprised everyone with what were the two installments of Nioh, considered as two of the best interpreters of the famous genre, Souls Like, Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo are ready to make a new attempt, this time with a property completely new intellectual that will take us to China during the chaotic era of the three kingdoms. The truth is that what has been shown so far in this title looks sensationally good, so we can no longer wait for it to arrive this March 3rd on both current-generation consoles, as well as past ones and PC. What about the Switch? Well, at the moment the developers have not said anything about it, however, we can bet that at any time, a special version for the Nintendo console will be announced.

Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

Time to take the camera again and go face evil specters of all kinds. After being released exclusively in Japan for the Nintendo Wii in July 2008, Westerners will finally get a chance to enjoy Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse on March 9 on current-gen consoles, as well as in passing, PC and on the Nintendo Switch, so everyone can enter it without any problem. At the time, this game was hailed as one of the best in the franchise, so we can almost bet that it won’t disappoint. Of course, now there is the question of how worked this new version will be or if, in reality, we will be given exactly the same title as 15 years ago.

Bayonetta Origins: Cherry and the Lost Demon

Yes, just a few months ago we were finally enjoying Bayonetta 3, of course, after a long and hard development process. The idea of ​​having our favorite witch back soon seemed like something extremely complicated, however, Platinum Games and Nintendo had other plans. Although Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is indeed a spinoff of the main series that takes a markedly different path in terms of gameplay, graphics, and story, the idea of ​​returning to the strange world of Hideki Kamiya excites us. a lot, so we can’t wait to take our Nintendo Switch and be able to enjoy it exclusively on March 17.

resident evil 4

The great, the legend is back. In a somewhat predictable move, but not so likely to some, Capcom has decided to completely remake Resident Evil 4, giving it a similar treatment to what it did with the second and third installments in the mainline series. It goes without saying that so far, everything shown in this work has us very impressed and of course, extremely excited, since it shows that in effect, practically everything was made from scratch of this great classic that amazed us in the era of the Gamecube and PS2. . Its launch has been agreed for March 24 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Yes, for some strange, unexplained reason, the Xbox One was left out, so if you’re loyal to Microsoft consoles, you’ll need to jump to the current generation.

MLB: The Show 23

It’s time for the hot ball to return. Just with the start of a new season in the Major Leagues, San Diego Studio is once again ready to deliver a new title in the video game series that all baseball lovers should keep in mind. MLB: The Show 23 will be arriving on March 28 on current and last-generation consoles, as well as on the Nintendo Switch. For now, nothing has been said about a PC version, which undoubtedly surprises us. We believe that even if you are not a fan of the so-called king of sports but still just like sports games, you will find something of great value in every way here.