Today is a very important day for fans of one of the most popular, media and successful franchises of all time. Today is the Star wars day. As you probably already know, the George Lucas saga celebrates its special date on May 4 for being the May the fourth (reminiscent of “may the Force be with you”, “may the Force be with you” in Spanish). Today, punctual to the precise date, we want to recommend you 5 games to celebrate Star Wars Day. And it is that the space franchise has had many titles in electronic entertainment throughout history.
However, in recent times we have been fortunate to come across some great adaptations to the medium that we like so much. The five game recommendations to celebrate Star Wars Day that you will find below have a positive common factor: they all can be played on your Xbox consoles. Let’s go there.
5 games to celebrate Star Wars Day
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Few will disagree with the widely held view that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is the best Star Wars has given video games in a long time. With elements of narrative adventure and soulslike elements, the Respawn Entertainment title has offered the fan the formula that they expected and has far exceeded expectations. Now we just have to wait for a second installment that seems inevitable.
Star Wars Battlefront 2
Modern Battlefront may not have the charisma that the originals had, but Battlefront 2 has evolved into a great multiplayer video game. As if that weren’t enough, it also has an interesting single-player campaign, making it a perfect option for those looking for the best of each world.
Star wars squadrons
Space battles have always been one of the hallmarks of the Star Wars franchise and that is precisely what Squadrons wanted to exploit. The Motive title offers a campaign focused on this type of situation, but also a complete multiplayer to enjoy the adrenaline of piloting a ship and face opponents as a team with the same weapons as us.
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic
We go back to the beginning of the 21st century and we find the unforgettable Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, KOTOR for friends. This adventure of role-playing and decisions at the hands of BioWare marked a before and after for the saga, placing us four thousand years before the Galactic Empire and offering us an exciting story in which what happens depends on our actions.
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
There is a perfect way to enjoy Star Wars in the most relaxed and entertaining way possible and that is with LEGO video games. This pack compiles the nine main film adventures of the franchise in the cinema and allows us to experience them from the fun perspective of LEGO dolls, full of humor, action and many, but many mythical scenes from the film saga that changed the medium. .
