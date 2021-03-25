Today, March 25th, is celebrated on Greece National Day, date that marks the beginning of the victory of the Greek people against the Ottoman Empire and that culminated in the creation of the modern Greece that we know today. Far from being just another country, Greece has been a fundamental nation throughout history for bringing together some of the most influential philosophical currents of humanity or for conceiving democracy, a political system that prevails in much of the planet and that had its origin in the Greek islands.

However, Greece is also renowned for its rich mythology, which has given rise to hundreds of literary, theatrical, cinematographic, musical and, of course, electronic works. In that sense, today we want to talk to you about 5 games to celebrate Greece’s National Day and what can you play in Xbox and PC. We go with them.

5 games to celebrate Greece’s National Day

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Few recent games have explored Greek mythology as well and in as much depth as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey did in 2019. Set in the Greece from 431 BCDuring the Peloponnesian War, the Ubisoft title allows us to visit the different islands that made up the country and interact with historical figures such as Plato, Pythagoras or Socrates, and even see our faces with mythological creatures such as Medusa or the Cyclops.

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Ubisoft has taken a liking to telling stories that take the Greek mythology as starting point. And is that after the success of the aforementioned Odyssey, last 2020 we received Immortals Fenyx Rising. Contrary to the game already discussed, the previously known title plunges us fully into a plain and simple mythological world. In it, Typhoon has managed to escape from imprisonment to which he was subjected by Zeus and is wreaking havoc in the place. We, like Fenyx, will have to restore peace to the world.

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

Available on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition is the enhanced version of the legendary real-time strategy game. As you surely know, our objective in this game is to build a civilization from scratch and face the other great civilizations in the history of mankind. In Age of Empires we have the possibility of control the greek people, with its own characteristics, constructions and combat units to dominate the world.

Civilization VI

One of the most mythical franchises when it comes to the management and expansion of civilizations and cultures returned in 2019 with Civilization VI. Once again, the goal is to develop ourselves in all aspects to achieve true progress. Among the outstanding leaders that appear in the game is Pericles, the influential Greek politician from the golden age of Athens, a moment in history that it shares with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, where it also has a presence.

Apotheon

With a playable profile completely different from all the other presences on this list, Apotheon is a platform, adventure and action title that immerses us in the ancient greek mythology. Our mission is to ascend Mount Olympus and confront the divine powers of the Pantheon of Gods to save humanity. Apotheon is not available on Xbox, but it is available on PC via Steam.