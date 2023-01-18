2023 is marching at full speed and with it, a bunch of new titles that will basically be overwhelming us every single month. Despite the fact that although we already have a fairly clear picture of what the first semester will be like with great games with an exact release date, there are still a couple that have promised that they will arrive before the end of the year, but that for the little that they have shown and of course, by continuing without announcing when they will arrive, they make us suspect that at any moment, their names will join the list of those delayed to a possible 2024. We do not want to be birds of bad omen, but we cannot either ignore the signs, that’s why here you go five games that we believe, you should better get out of your 2023 calendar.

Alan Wake I

In a completely unexpected way, a few months ago, Remedy announced that it was already working on the second part of Alan Wake, a cult horror shooter to which it seemed difficult to make a sequel. The most striking thing about this whole matter is that the Finnish publisher assured that the development of the game is well advanced and that its goal is to be launching it for current generation consoles and PC, before the end of 2023. The issue here is that we have only seen a little teaser and actually, we don’t really know what this title is about. With so little information, it just wouldn’t surprise us if at any point it’s announced that we won’t be seeing it until 2024.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

FromSoftware has become one of the biggest names in the entire medium thanks to its impressive games of the last decade. Due to things like the unexpected and monstrous commercial success of Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki and company have decided to take a step back and return to one of their oldest franchises for which they were known before the whole Dark Souls boom. Yes, last December it was announced that the parents of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, are also working on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, a completely new installment of the wick saga. We know perfectly well that the Japanese studio is very efficient to work with and that, at least until now, they have not had a project that is constantly being delayed, however, it is risky for us to have announced that the game will be ready by 2023. We will have to watch.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The situation within Ubisoft is much more complicated than some anticipated. Cancellation of games and more delays have invaded the French publisher, a matter that of course has also called into question what could happen with the projects it has in the oven. So far, we know that work continues on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a super ambitious production that would fit with the second film in the series. We have a video trailer but not much else. We don’t know what the game will be about, what kind of experience it will present or anything. The foregoing, added to the company’s own situation, makes us think that it will be very difficult for us to see this delivery before the end of the current year.

exoprimal

Capcom has been showing off for several years now with productions that deliver on everything they promise, however, the temptation to make a game as a service has been too much and the Japanese giant will make a bet that could go anywhere. Knowing perfectly well that this type of experience is usually received in quite mixed ways, it is clear that they are taking the necessary time to do it as well as possible. Exoprimal seems to have a clear vision, but the fact that it was announced some time ago and we still can’t prove it and without an exact release date, makes us fear that the project is not as advanced as expected, which is why every time it seems more complicated that we see it in this 2023.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

One of those never ending games. If we’re sure of one thing, it’s that Team Cherry went a long way with the announcement of Silksong, which started out just as an expansion to Hollow Knight and ended up becoming a sequel. Due to the above, the title ambitions began to grow to clearly get a little out of control. We have been assured that 2023 will be the good year for this super-awaited experience to finally be launched, but again, things like the almost zero information we have, makes us think that the next 12 months will most likely end and let’s continue with nothing in our hands.