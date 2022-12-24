2022 will soon be history but 2023 looks brilliant in terms of games and there are five that, although they did not come out this year, will do so next. What characterizes these titles is that they are not only highly anticipated, but they were also delayed.

More than one of them was planned to come out at some point this year that has less than a month left. But their creators decided to delay them.

Some are many years in the making, while others are more recent. In some cases they were about to go on sale but did not pass the quality test.

So the development teams bought time to debug them and offer the gaming public clean and complete experiences. Although there are also those who ended up being delayed for simple strategic reasons.

It is likely that some of these five games that we expect for 2023 ended up delayed to take better advantage of the hardware of the next generation consoles.

Or otherwise, due to the need to offer versions for the past. Although they are not the most powerful, their communities of gamers are too large to be ignored. After all, video games are a business.

Which 2023 games are worth looking forward to?

The following is the list of the five games that we most expect were delayed and that if all goes well they will come out during 2023:

Forspoken

Departure Date: January 24, 2023

Consoles: PS5, PC

This long-awaited action-adventure title was due to come out in the fall of 2022, but for strategic reasons Square Enix decided to delay it to early 2023. But it seems that it was also by mutual agreement with Sony, so the extra time will serve to polish it.

Hogwarts Legacy

Departure Date: February 10, 2023

Consoles: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC

This proposal inspired by the work of JK Rowling was close to coming out at the end of the year, but ended up on this list of five games for 2023. According to WB Games, it was delayed to deliver the best playable experience. It is an Action RPG where magic plays a vital role.

Skull & Bones

Departure Date: March 9, 2023

Consoles: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Amazon Luna

Another delay for Skull & Bones. This action-adventure game with elements of naval battles and piracy started in 2013. According to some it is in ‘development hell’ and the most recent delay was to polish and balance it as much as possible before releasing it.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Departure Date: First/Second Quarter of 2023

Consoles: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

Compared to other games that we expect in 2023, it has not been as long in development. His proposal to face Brainiac-controlled Justice League superheroes draws a lot of attention. This title of the action adventure genre does not have a precise exit window.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Departure date: May 12, 2023.

Console: Nintendo Switch

The last of the games we expect from 2023. The deliveries of Legend of Zelda they almost always suffer from delays, so it didn’t take anyone by surprise.

This action adventure title has new mechanics, history and approach; his delay is to make it something truly special.

We have more video game information at EarthGamer apart from the titles mentioned above.