













5 games that are on PlayStation 5 that you should play before the end of 2023 | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Fountain: Sony.

In addition to the developments of the studios associated with Sony's PlayStation division, this platform has great support from third parties.

Creations from publishers such as Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Capcom and Bandai Namco are common in the PlayStation 5 library.

We recommend: PlayStation reveals its best game offers so you can save Christmas or the Three Wise Men.

Some of them are exclusive to this system and others are cross-platform developments.

But in the case of the latter, they look great on the PS5 hardware, especially if they do so on a television that displays these titles in the best possible way. That is something that must be taken into account.

Fountain: Sony.

2023 was a good year for PlayStation 5, with games from major publishers as well as independent developers.

But in the selection of titles that we share with you on this occasion, proposals from the former stand out in particular.

These are great productions that have been in development for years and are the result of the effort and dedication of many people. Without further delay let's take a good look at them.

Which PlayStation 5 games should you play before the end of 2023?

Alan Wake 2

Companies: Epic Games Publishing/Remedy Entertainment

A sequel that took a while to come to fruition and that brings back Alan Wake, who in this survival horror has been trapped for 13 years in an alternate dimension. But he has a hope to escape.

Baldur's Gate 3

Company: Larian Studios

The GOTY or Game of the Year from The Game Awards 2023 could not be missing from this list. It is a title that provides many hours of fun and allows the player to immerse themselves in a fantastic world.

Final Fantasy XVI

Company: Square Enix

Another of Square Enix's fantastic epics that includes high production values ​​and takes a new leap in the saga of final fantasy with new characters and a fascinating story.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Companies: SIE/Insomniac Games

This PlayStation 5 exclusive returns Peter Parker and Miles Morales to action, and along the way Venom enters the scene, in a battle in the heights that demonstrates the power of the Sony console.

Diablo IV

Company: Blizzard Entertainment

This new installment of the series presents a story focused on Lilith but its campaign goes much further. All thanks to the support of the company that will keep it constantly updated.

Apart from titles for PlayStation 5 we have more information about other video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)